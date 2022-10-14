Robbie Coltrane, best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter films, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 72.

The BBC, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline all reported the death of the actor on Friday, with the latter two outlets attributing the sad news to his agency WME and his agent, respectively.

While the actor's cause of death was not immediately apparent, Deadline reports that he "had been in ill health for the past two years," and died Friday in Larbert, Scotland, in a hospital close to his home.

"Robbie will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid ... a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years," his agent told the BBC.

Reps for Coltrane did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. Warner Bros. Pictures

A longtime actor, Coltrane was also known for his roles in the James Bond films GoldenEye (1995) and The World Is Not Enough (1999), as well as the television series Cracker.

He received several accolades over his career, including multiple British Academy Television Awards and BAFTA Awards. He was also appointed an OBE in 2006, by Queen Elizabeth.

Coltrane's Harry Potter character Hagrid, the Hogwarts keeper of keys and grounds, is the first person Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) meets from the Wizarding World on his 11th birthday before setting off to Hogwarts, and becomes a mentor of sorts for the boy wizard.

In the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which aired on HBO Max earlier this year, Coltrane emotionally reflected on his time as Hagrid in the films, which were released between 2001 and 2011.

"I just think it's an end of an era. It's 10 years of my life, my children have grown up during it," he said.

Robbie Coltrane and Daniel Radcliffe in 2002. Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

"The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children, so you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easy," he continued in the special.

"I'll not be here sadly, but Hagrid will. Yes," Coltrane added.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling posted a tribute to Coltrane on Twitter Friday, writing alongside a photo of the pair, "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again."

"He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him," added Rowling, 57. "I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

Coltrane is survived by two children, Alice and Spencer.