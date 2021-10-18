Rob Zombie Shares First Look at The Munsters Remake: 'Newly Completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane'

Rob Zombie gives fans a first look at Herman, Lily, and The Count from the replica of the iconic set in Hungary

The Munsters remake is officially on the way!

On Monday, director Rob Zombie shared a first look at the reboot for the classic sitcom, confirming that the cast will include Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck as The Count.

Zombie shared photos of the three sitting in front of the newly constructed set while wearing their iconic costumes and makeup from the original TV show.

"Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! 🎃 Direct from the set in good old Hungary 🇭🇺 I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane . ☠️ 🎃," he captioned the post.

Though additional information about the remake has been tightly under wraps, the filmmaker has shared a few updates on social media about the project over the past several months.

In June, the Zombie first announced that he would be working on the reboot, calling it a project he's "been chasing for 20 years."

The following month, he teased possible costume designs for the characters, including the sleepwear for the characters of Lily and Herman. Zombie wrote in the caption: "What do Herman and Lily wear to bed? Perhaps something like this! Check out some wardrobe designs by our amazing costume designers. 🦇🦇🦇☠️☠️☠️."

He later shared that the 1313 Mockingbird Lane set and Mockingbird Heights neighborhood would be built from scratch as a replica to the original 1960s sitcom. The design was finished in September.

"1313 is looking good! Lots of work left to do, but it is getting there! Takes a lot of work to build an entire neighborhood. ☠️," Zombie wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the set.