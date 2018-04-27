Rob Schneider Slams Alec Baldwin's Portrayal of Donald Trump on SNL as 'Hard to Watch'

Rob Schneider thinks Saturday Night Live is overdoing it when it comes to making jokes about President Donald Trump.

The actor, who starred on the SNL in the 1990s, criticized the NBC show for taking a strong political stance with regular skits that mock the president.

“The fun of Saturday Night Live was always you never knew which way they leaned politically,” he told the Daily News in an interview published Friday. “You kind of assumed they would lean more left and liberal, but now the cat’s out of the bag they are completely against Trump, which I think makes it less interesting because you know the direction the piece is going.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

He also slammed Alec Baldwin‘s impression of the Trump, calling it “hard to watch.”

“Alec Baldwin is a brilliant actor… he’s not a comedian,” said Schneider.

The actor said it’s hard to watch someone impersonate someone they “clearly hate.”

“I don’t find his impression to be comical,” he added. “Because, like I said, I know the way his politics lean and it spoils any surprise. There’s no possible surprise. He so clearly hates the man he’s playing.”

Will Heath/NBC/AP