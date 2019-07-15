Rob Reiner Says Harry and Sally Were Not Supposed to End Up Together in When Harry Met Sally

Rob Reiner is spilling secrets about his classic film When Harry Met Sally.

The film celebrated its 30th anniversary over the weekend, and Reiner, 72, revealed the happy ending in which Meg Ryan‘s Sally and Billy Crystal‘s Harry end up together wasn’t originally in Nora Ephron’s script.

Reiner told Couchsurfing‘s Lola Ogunnaike the film didn’t originally end with Harry and Sally marrying as they watched a clip of the film’s ending on the program.

“Now, this is interesting that we’re watching this scene because I’d been married for 10 years, I was single for 10 years and making a mess of my personal life, in and out of relationships and not being able to make anything work,” Reiner said.

He continued, “And when the first draft of the script, or the draft we were going to shoot, Harry and Sally don’t get together. They meet each other years later and walk their separate ways.”

Image zoom Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection

That all changed when he met his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

“I met my wife while making the movie and we changed the ending and this is what we came up with,” Reiner said. “Billy came up with some of this dialogue and that’s how we decided to end the movie, that they do end up together.”

The film follows Sally Albright and Harry Burns — two friends, played by Ryan and Crystal, who end up falling in love.

Some brave fans of the film went to the iconic Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City where Ryan’s infamous orgasm scene was filmed to participate in a fake orgasm contest on Friday.

Image zoom Rob Reiner, Meg Ryan, and Billy Crystal Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM

Fans — both men and women alike — participating in the event were encouraged to share their imitations on social media by using the hashtags #katzsdeli, #fakeitlikemeg and #whenharrymetsally.

The deli shared a collage of instances on its Instagram account, writing, “We’re still celebrating the 30th Anniversary of When Harry Met Sally! Who’s ready to come to Katz’s and bring their ‘O’ game?? People are going nuts up in here! 👀❤️🔥.”

“Post with hashtags #katzsdeli#fakeitlikemeg #whenharrymetsally to enter for a chance to win a When Harry Met Sally package shipped nationwide,” the caption read. “Packages can also be purchased on the website at katzsdelicatessen.com Gotta be in it to win it! #fakeittillyoumakeit.”

Ryan revealed in PEOPLE’s 30th Anniversary Special Edition issue her fiancé John Mellencamp showed her iconic scene to her 14-year-old daughter Daisy.

“I’m walking around the house doing other stuff,” Ryan explained to PEOPLE. “But I can hear, ‘Baby fish mouth.’ I hear the orgasm scene, and then there’s silence from the room they’re watching in. My daughter’s 14! And John goes, ‘Meeeeeeeeg! I’m not explaining this!’”