Rob Lowe Tells Drew Barrymore He Thinks His Dad Once Hooked Up with Her Mom: 'I Wouldn't Doubt It'

On his Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, the actor also reminisces with Drew Barrymore about partying at Los Angeles nightclub Helena's in the 1980s

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 09:29 AM
Rob Lowe Thinks His Dad and Drew Barrymore’s Mom Hooked Up

Rob Lowe thinks his dad and Drew Barrymore's mom might have linked up years ago.

The actress is Lowe's next guest on his Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast on Thursday, and in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the stars reflect on memories from the Los Angeles hot spot Helena's back in the 1980s. Barrymore, 47, recalls frequenting the star-studded club with her mom Jaid, now 76.

Lowe tells Barrymore he has "suspicions" that his father Charles and Jaid, as Barrymore puts it, "ended up together" one night at the club. "I wouldn't doubt it," she says, as Lowe agrees, "Neither would I."

"I kind of like the thought of it, I have to say," he continues.

Says Barrymore, "Literally, my mom was fun, is fun. She was a good-time gal." Adds Lowe, "My sense is, as mothers go, she was in her wheelhouse at Helena's."

"She and I used to go to Helena's, I feel, like multiple times a week. You know how people hit the gym a few times a week? We hit Helena's a few times a week."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Barrymore also recalls seeing Sean Penn and Madonna there "all the time," as well as Jack Nicholson, whom she would go on to party with years later outside of the nightclub. Lowe called Helena's "amazing" and noted the "disparate, insane, high level of people that were there."

Team Coco Podcasts
Team Coco Podcasts

"Jack Nicholson was a fixture [at Helena's]," Barrymore says. "He went to Helena's as many nights a week as me and my mom. And funny enough, I ended up, like, partying with him a lot years later at his house. It was never inappropriate. We would just party and talk and hang out. I love Jack. But I feel like I made friends with him at Helena's, which then matriculated into, a decade later, us, like, partying at his house."

Related Articles
idris elba
Why Idris Elba Is Glad He Didn't Have Instant Success: 'It Wouldn't Be the Same'
501_drewbarrymore-justinlong_trapper.jpg
Drew Barrymore Hints 'There's a Few Reasons' Ex Justin Long 'Gets All the Ladies'
Mark Hamill Jack in the Box
Mark Hamill Works Jack in the Box Drive-Thru After Getting Fired as a Teen: 'I Had So Much Fun'
Yeardley Smith and Dan Grice Wedding
Yeardley Smith Is Married! 'The Simpsons' Star Says 'Something Bigger Than Us' Brought Her to Husband
E.T., (aka E.T.: THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL), from left, Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughton, 1982
The Cast of 'E.T.' Then and Now
https://www.instagram.com/p/CcflxuAJlod/
Drew Barrymore Reunites with 'E.T.' Onscreen Mom Dee Wallace Ahead of Film's 40th Anniversary
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding
Britney Spears Had a 'Panic Attack' Before Wedding to Sam Asghari but Says It Was 'Spectacular'
Jack-Nicholson
Jack Nicholson's Life and Career in Photos
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Married! All the Details
Luke Wilson and Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore Reveals She Was Once in an 'Open Relationship' with Luke Wilson: 'Young and Wild'
Drew Barrymore and Keanu Reeves
Drew Barrymore Recalls Having 'The Ride of My Life' on Keanu Reeves' Motorcycle as a Teen
Amber Heard; Eva Green; Johnny Depp
Eva Green Has 'No Doubt' Johnny Depp Will 'Emerge' from Amber Heard Legal Battle 'with His Good Name'
Rob Lowe Cover
Rob Lowe on His Wild Journey from Teen Idol to Sober Family Man: 'I'm Grateful for All of It'
Tom Green
What Tom Green Has Been Up to Since Splitting from Ex-Wife Drew Barrymore
Charlie's Angels, Drew Barrymore, Bill Murray, Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz
Drew Barrymore Praises Lucy Liu's 'Strength' in Standing Up to Bill Murray on Charlie's Angels
Gwyneth Paltrow Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe on Wife Teaching Gwyneth Paltrow Oral Sex: 'Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, You're Welcome!'