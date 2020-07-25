Rob Lowe's Son Hilariously Reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow Saying His Mom Taught Her About Oral Sex

Rob Lowe’s son, John Owen Lowe, experienced a healthy dose of parent embarrassment.

On Friday, John Owen, 25, tweeted his reaction to the recent news that his mom, Sheryl Berkoff, taught Gwyneth Paltrow how to have oral sex.

“2020 has been a wild ride, but this has settled it for me. I choose death by murder hornets,” he joked, referring to the potentially-deadly insects that were discovered in the U.S. in May.

Paltrow, 47, shared the news while joining her longtime friend Lowe, 56, on his Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast this week — revealing that Berkoff, a makeup artist, taught her "how to give a blow job" when the actress was a teenager.

Paltrow explained to listeners on the podcast that she met Lowe through Berkoff, who first befriended her after doing makeup for her mom Blythe Danner and was an immediate role model for the Goop founder.

"I met Sheryl when I was 15 or 16," the Politician star said. "She was doing my mom's makeup on this TV movie, and I went down to visit. It was in Florida. I met Sheryl, and I was like immediately obsessed with her."

"First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool," Paltrow continued. "And she knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer, and she taught me how to give a blow job, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff."

"I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time," she said, adding that she appreciated how Berkoff treated her like an adult. "She was so awesome to me. And I was a high school kid. Like, the fact that she's loved me that much before I was anyone or anything, you know?"

Paltrow didn't share with Lowe the specifics of what Berkoff told her, saying, "It was less about remembering the technique — although I'm sure that I implemented it the first chance I got."