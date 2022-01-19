'She's My Best Friend:' Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff's Relationship Photos Through the Years

It was not the first time that the actor credited his wife with saving his life, telling Entertainment Tonight in May 2021, "Listen, she may have saved my life, really. I mean, she met me when I was at the end of my '80s run of wild boy craziness and she was worth changing my life for. And so I am really lucky that that happened to me. Maybe I had changed it on my own, maybe, but it's a big maybe. And just when I met her, I knew that if I could not make it with her, I definitely could not make it work with anyone else."