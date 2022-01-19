'She's My Best Friend:' Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff's Relationship Photos Through the Years
The couple — who wed in 1991 and share two children — have been married for three decades and counting
Love Is Blind
Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff's love story began after a blind date in 1983, though the pair didn't begin a romantic relationship until 1989, when they worked together on Lowe's thriller Bad Influence. At the time, Berkoff was a renowned makeup artist.
Making It Work
Lowe told PEOPLE in January 2022 that Berkoff was a big reason for his recovery from addiction, saying, "I had the feeling that if I was ever going to be able to make it work with anybody, it was Sheryl. Alcohol and drugs were only going to make that next to impossible."
Making a Change
It was not the first time that the actor credited his wife with saving his life, telling Entertainment Tonight in May 2021, "Listen, she may have saved my life, really. I mean, she met me when I was at the end of my '80s run of wild boy craziness and she was worth changing my life for. And so I am really lucky that that happened to me. Maybe I had changed it on my own, maybe, but it's a big maybe. And just when I met her, I knew that if I could not make it with her, I definitely could not make it work with anyone else."
Totally Miraculous
Lowe told PEOPLE that "she saw things in me that nobody had ever seen before" — and he calls their 30-year marriage one of life's greatest "miracles."
Wedding Bells
The pair wed on July 22, 1991. Lowe told Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goopfellas podcast in 2019, "It really is all about who you pick. I always say to people, 'If there's any way to marry your best friend, do it.' Cause the rest of it comes and goes, and I was very lucky there."
Family of Four
In 1993, the couple welcomed their first son, Matthew, into the world, followed by son John Owen in 1995. Lowe told PEOPLE, "I'm happy I lived the life that I lived because I have no regrets, but I was super ready to coach Little League, carve pumpkins on Halloween, read books and serve hot lunch on Wednesdays. I really, really loved every minute of it."
Premiere Ready
In 1994, the pair attended the premiere of True Lies together.
Snuggled Up Close
In 1995, the couple was all smiles as they arrived at the premiere of Tommy Boy.
Out on the Town
Berkoff and Lowe looked dashing while attending the Carousel of Hope Ball in L.A. in October 1996.
Making Contact
In 1997, the pair rocked casual looks on the red carpet for the premiere of Contact.
Public Displays of Affection
The two shared a bit of PDA while attending the 1999 premiere of Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me in L.A.
Golden Couple
The lovebirds brought date night to the red carpet in 2001 when they attended the Golden Globes together.
Party People
Another day, another party! The couple work all-black looks to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2001.
Red Carpet Date
Berkoff rocked a sexy sheer number while accompanying her hubby to the 2002 SAG Awards.
Strike a Pose
Though the pair often steps out for big events together, they mostly keep their relationship private. Here, they pose at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
A Perfect Match
Lowe said of the life that the two built together, "I always wanted that life, I really wanted kids. I wanted a normal life outside of Hollywood. I wanted to insert myself in Hollywood for what I needed to do and get out like a light and live as normal of a life as I can, and we were able to do that because I think we were very well matched."
Star Quality
The whole family was on hand to celebrate Lowe receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.
Lowe's son Matthew said that his father is "great with relationship advice," sharing with PEOPLE, "He'll say, 'When I found your mother, I knew she was the one. I married my best friend, and it's worked out perfectly for me. So take that advice.' ... He gives little pearls of wisdom like that that I keep with me. Hopefully, I will end up in a 30-year marriage like him."
What a Gem
Berkoff is now a jewelry designer and has her own fine jewelry company, Sheryl Lowe Jewelry. She even has a line inspired by her husband and sons, aptly named Mr. Lowe.
All Dressed Up
In 2015, the couple once again got all dressed up for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Best Friends Forever
"Somebody asked Alfred Hitchcock what makes a movie great and he said 'It's all casting. It's 100 percent casting.' And I think marriage is the same way. It's who you choose," Lowe told Rachael Ray in 2016. When asked why he chose Berkoff he said simply, "She's my best friend ... and she's hot. Hot, best friend, done."
No Feuding Allowed
In 2021, Lowe surprised his wife — who is a huge fan of Family Feud — by getting their family on the show in honor of her birthday. Talk about a thoughtful gift!
Three Decades Strong
Lowe told PEOPLE that, after three decades together, "I still think she's the hottest, sexiest, most beautiful, insane, complicated, entertaining person that I know, in addition to being a great mother."