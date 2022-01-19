'She's My Best Friend:' Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff's Relationship Photos Through the Years

The couple — who wed in 1991 and share two children — have been married for three decades and counting

By Andrea Wurzburger January 19, 2022 03:28 PM

1 of 22

Love Is Blind

Credit: getty

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff's love story began after a blind date in 1983, though the pair didn't begin a romantic relationship until 1989, when they worked together on Lowe's thriller Bad Influence. At the time, Berkoff was a renowned makeup artist. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Making It Work

Credit: getty

Lowe told PEOPLE in January 2022 that Berkoff was a big reason for his recovery from addiction, saying, "I had the feeling that if I was ever going to be able to make it work with anybody, it was Sheryl. Alcohol and drugs were only going to make that next to impossible."

3 of 22

Making a Change

Credit: getty

It was not the first time that the actor credited his wife with saving his life, telling Entertainment Tonight in May 2021, "Listen, she may have saved my life, really. I mean, she met me when I was at the end of my '80s run of wild boy craziness and she was worth changing my life for. And so I am really lucky that that happened to me. Maybe I had changed it on my own, maybe, but it's a big maybe. And just when I met her, I knew that if I could not make it with her, I definitely could not make it work with anyone else."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 22

Totally Miraculous

Credit: getty

Lowe told PEOPLE that "she saw things in me that nobody had ever seen before" — and he calls their 30-year marriage one of life's greatest "miracles."

Advertisement

5 of 22

Wedding Bells

The pair wed on July 22, 1991. Lowe told Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goopfellas podcast in 2019, "It really is all about who you pick. I always say to people, 'If there's any way to marry your best friend, do it.' Cause the rest of it comes and goes, and I was very lucky there."

6 of 22

Family of Four

Credit: getty

In 1993, the couple welcomed their first son, Matthew, into the world, followed by son John Owen in 1995. Lowe told PEOPLE, "I'm happy I lived the life that I lived because I have no regrets, but I was super ready to coach Little League, carve pumpkins on Halloween, read books and serve hot lunch on Wednesdays. I really, really loved every minute of it." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 22

Premiere Ready

Credit: getty

In 1994, the pair attended the premiere of True Lies together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 22

Snuggled Up Close

Credit: getty

In 1995, the couple was all smiles as they arrived at the premiere of Tommy Boy

Advertisement

9 of 22

Out on the Town

Credit: getty

Berkoff and Lowe looked dashing while attending the Carousel of Hope Ball in L.A. in October 1996. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 22

Making Contact

Credit: getty

In 1997, the pair rocked casual looks on the red carpet for the premiere of Contact. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 22

Public Displays of Affection

Credit: getty

The two shared a bit of PDA while attending the 1999 premiere of Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 22

Golden Couple

Credit: getty

The lovebirds brought date night to the red carpet in 2001 when they attended the Golden Globes together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 22

Party People

Credit: getty

Another day, another party! The couple work all-black looks to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2001. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 22

Red Carpet Date

Credit: getty

Berkoff rocked a sexy sheer number while accompanying her hubby to the 2002 SAG Awards

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 22

Strike a Pose

Credit: getty

Though the pair often steps out for big events together, they mostly keep their relationship private. Here, they pose at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 22

A Perfect Match

Credit: getty

Lowe said of the life that the two built together, "I always wanted that life, I really wanted kids. I wanted a normal life outside of Hollywood. I wanted to insert myself in Hollywood for what I needed to do and get out like a light and live as normal of a life as I can, and we were able to do that because I think we were very well matched."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 22

Star Quality

Credit: getty

The whole family was on hand to celebrate Lowe receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.

Lowe's son Matthew said that his father is "great with relationship advice," sharing with PEOPLE, "He'll say, 'When I found your mother, I knew she was the one. I married my best friend, and it's worked out perfectly for me. So take that advice.' ... He gives little pearls of wisdom like that that I keep with me. Hopefully, I will end up in a 30-year marriage like him."

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 22

What a Gem

Credit: getty

Berkoff is now a jewelry designer and has her own fine jewelry company, Sheryl Lowe Jewelry. She even has a line inspired by her husband and sons, aptly named Mr. Lowe. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 22

All Dressed Up

Credit: getty

In 2015, the couple once again got all dressed up for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 22

Best Friends Forever

Credit: getty

"Somebody asked Alfred Hitchcock what makes a movie great and he said 'It's all casting. It's 100 percent casting.' And I think marriage is the same way. It's who you choose," Lowe told Rachael Ray in 2016. When asked why he chose Berkoff he said simply, "She's my best friend ... and she's hot. Hot, best friend, done." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 22

No Feuding Allowed

Credit: ABC

In 2021, Lowe surprised his wife — who is a huge fan of Family Feud — by getting their family on the show in honor of her birthday. Talk about a thoughtful gift! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 22

Three Decades Strong

Credit: getty

Lowe told PEOPLE that, after three decades together, "I still think she's the hottest, sexiest, most beautiful, insane, complicated, entertaining person that I know, in addition to being a great mother." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger