Rob Lowe Says Tom Cruise Went 'Ballistic' Over Sharing a Room While Making The Outsiders

Tom Cruise didn't want to be bunk buddies with Rob Lowe.

While appearing on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Lowe recalled his experience filming the iconic 1983 drama The Outsiders, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by S. E. Hinton.

In the Francis Coppola-directed film, Lowe starred as Sodapop Curtis — one of the Greasers — alongside Cruise, who portrayed Steve Randle.

While the pair worked closely together in the film, the Parks and Recreation star claimed Cruise had a fit during auditions when the duo were placed in a hotel room together.

"All of the L.A. people survived the L.A. auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version," Lowe explained. "So it was me and Tom Cruise and Emilio [Estevez] and C. Thomas Howell."

"[It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in and Tom finds out that we’re sharing a room and just goes ballistic," the actor recalled with a laugh.

Image zoom Tom Cruise and Rob Lowe in The Outsiders Moviestore/Shutterstock

However, Lowe has no hard feelings over the memory, telling Shepard that The Mission: Impossible star knew his worth.

"To me, what’s great about the story is, there’s certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has powered them to where they are today and the rest is history," Lowe said. "And the notion that an 18-year-old actor with a walk-on part in Endless Love and like a 7th lede in Taps could have that kind of like wherewithal."

"I remember going, 'Wow, this guy is the real deal,'" he said. "I mean it made me laugh, it was gnarly. But in the end of it, you can't argue with the results. He’s had his eye on the ball since day one."

Shepard agreed with Lowe, adding that "no one [just] knocks on anyone's door and says 'Hey, you wanna f------ be in 12 Mission Impossibles."

The Youngblood star also spoke about Cruise's "relentless" competitiveness when it came to learning the stunts for The Outsiders.

"He ended up being the only one who could do a backflip. It is in the movie The Outsiders for no reason," Lowe said. "Just to do it."

Lowe and Cruise were also joined by Howell (Ponyboy Curtis), Matt Dillon (Dallas Winston), Ralph Macchio (Johnny Cade), Patrick Swayze (Darrel Curtis) and Estevez (Two-Bit Matthews) in the classic film.

The movie celebrated its 37th anniversary last month.