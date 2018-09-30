Rob Lowe Cozies Up to 'Old Friend' Robert Downey Jr. at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wedding: 'I Luv Ya'

Rob Lowe‘s feeling the love!

While attending Gwyneth Paltrow‘s wedding to Brad Falchuk on Saturday, the Code Black star stopped to capture a sweet moment with fellow actor Robert Downey Jr.

“Nothing beats a great night with an old friend,” Lowe, 54, wrote alongside the image, in which both men cozy up for the camera.

“RDJ, I luv ya!” he sweetly added.

Besides being members of the ’80s group of young actors nicknamed the Brat Pack — along with Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald and Charlie Sheen – Downey, 53, and Lowe both went to Santa Monica High School, as did Sean Penn and Sheen.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Marries Brad Falchuk in Star-Studded Hamptons Wedding

Downey went on to star in Iron Man alongside Paltrow, and the actress and Lowe have been friends since she was just starting out in Hollywood.

“I met Rob Lowe when I was 17 years old,” Paltrow, 46, said while attending Lowe’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2015, adding that both the actor and his now-wife Sheryl Berkoff, “took me under their wing.”

“They were always so loving and familial towards me and I knew that I always had a safe place here when I came to Hollywood,” she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She ‘Feared Intimacy’ Before ‘Adult Relationship’ with Brad Falchuk

While surrounded by their famous friends, Paltrow and Falchuk said “I do” on Saturday during a private wedding ceremony in the Hamptons.

Ahead of the big event, Falchuk was photographed driving himself to the ceremony. He was followed by several of their wedding guests, including Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

RELATED: Why Gwyneth Paltrow Considers Her Wedding with Brad Falchuk Her First Despite Chris Martin Marriage

In January, Paltrow and the Glee co-creator, 47, announced their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years. In the magazine spread, Paltrow, who first met Falchuk during a guest appearance on Glee in 2010, called her fiancé the “man I was meant to be with.”

Ahead of her big day, the movie star also opened up to PEOPLE about how even though she had previously been married to Chris Martin, she’d actually never had a wedding before.

“I’m excited about everything!” she exclaimed. “I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and her ex-husband eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21 year old.”

Paltrow was previously married to the Coldplay frontman for 11 years before “consciously uncoupling” in 2014. They share two children together: 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses.

Falchuk has two children, Brody and Isabella, from his 10-year marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, which ended in a divorce filing in March 2013.