Rob Lowe once gave his stepmother a very inappropriate gift when he was a kid.

The 54-year-old actor recalled the horror of giving his stepmother a pair of edible panties for Christmas after his father, Charles, had remarried.

“When I was 8 years old I learned to be careful what you buy,” Lowe said in an upcoming episode of the popular U.K. program The Jonathan Ross Show.

“My father had remarried. A new stepmother — and it was that first moment as a kid where you actually go out and you’re going to buy like an adult, you’re going to buy Christmas presents,” he continued, as reported by the Press Association.

The Code Black actor explained he was eager to pick out a present and thought he landed on the perfect one.

“I bought her what I thought was great, they were edible panties,” he shared. “As an 8-year-old, I’m thinking, ‘These are amazing, you can eat them and they’re strawberry, she is going to love these.'”

What his new stepmom and his father thought about the gift, has yet to air.

Lowe is currently in the U.K. to promote his new ITV drama Wild Bill, which will air in 2019. The star has also been helping his wife Sheryl Lowe promote her new jewelry line for men.

“Sheryl has always made one-offs for me and eventually enough people started asking where they could buy them,” Lowe told PEOPLE earlier this week.

While the men let the jewelry designer do her thing when it comes to the technical part, Lowe shared that his sons played a role in the creative process.

“My sons are actually much more picky about design than I am,” Lowe said. “They also have more guts to stand up to Sheryl about what they will and won’t wear. I am probably more of a pushover but then again, it’s probably because I love Sheryl so much.”

Lowe’s interview on The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9 p.m. on ITV.