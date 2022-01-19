Rob Lowe on Wife Teaching Gwyneth Paltrow Oral Sex: 'Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, You're Welcome!'

Rob Lowe's wife once shed wisdom on a young Gwyneth Paltrow.

Back in July 2020, Paltrow revealed on his Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast that his makeup-artist wife Sheryl Berkoff taught her "how to give a blow job" when she was a teenager. Paltrow explained at the time that she met longtime pal Lowe through Berkoff, who first befriended her after doing makeup for her mom and was an immediate role model for the Goop founder.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, Lowe addressed the revelation with a laugh.

"Here's the thing: The good news is my wife doesn't watch anything I do so she won't be watching this, so I can say it," he began. "When Gwyneth was a little, precocious 18 year old, my wife was still a makeup artist on a movie that Gwyneth's mother Blythe Danner was working on. Gwyneth came to visit and Sheryl would give her cigarettes and they'd go out and smoke behind the trailers. She was like a big sister to Gwyneth, still is."

"And, apparently, Gwyneth told me on the podcast, I had no idea but I must thank her, that my wife taught Gwyneth how to— how should we say this on network television? It's your show," he asked the host of the ABC late-night talk show.

Kimmel replied, "I think 'perform oral sex' would be the way to go. Which is a very nice thing for her to do."

Lowe then joked to the camera, "Or, as I like to say, Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, you're welcome!" referencing Paltrow's ex-husband and current hubby.

On the podcast, Paltrow said, "I met Sheryl when I was 15 or 16. She was doing my mom's makeup on this TV movie, and I went down to visit. It was in Florida. I met Sheryl, and I was like immediately obsessed with her."

"First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool," Paltrow continued at the time. "And she knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer, and she taught me how to give a blow job, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff."

"I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time," she said, adding that she appreciated how Berkoff treated her like an adult. "She was so awesome to me. And I was a high school kid. Like, the fact that she's loved me that much before I was anyone or anything, you know?"

Paltrow didn't share with Lowe the specifics of what Berkoff told her, saying, "It was less about remembering the technique — although I'm sure that I implemented it the first chance I got."

"It was so cool to have someone treat me like an adult and see me as like a young woman and someone who is sexual. She just made me feel so free," Paltrow explained, adding that she didn't grow up having conversations about sex.

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Lowe praises his wife, whom he wed in 1991 and shares sons Matthew and John Owen. "I still think she's the hottest, sexiest, most beautiful, insane, complicated, entertaining person that I know, in addition to being a great mother," he said.