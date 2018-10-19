Rob Lowe Reveals Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Wedding Was 'Beautiful, Family Oriented'

Rob Lowe was one of 75 lucky guests invited to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk‘s wedding late last month, and now he’s dishing all about it.

“My wife and I have known Gwyneth since she was 17 years old, Blythe and her dad,” Lowe, 54, told Extra. “It’s sort of really family. It was just a beautiful, family oriented, immaculate, loving, fun. I love weddings, I love weddings, and you gotta figure Gwyneth knows how to do something like that.”

Falchuk, 47, and Paltrow, 46, tied the knot at her East Hampton estate on Sept. 29. The wedding, which was “intimate and romantic,” brought in many of Paltrow and Falchuk’s A-list friends, including Jerry Seinfeld — who hosted a rehearsal dinner at their estate with his wife — Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Steven Spielberg, and Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

“The whole wedding seemed very intimate and romantic,” a source told PEOPLE. “The friends that attended are all people that love them. Throughout the reception, guests laughed and you could tell everyone had a wonderful time. It was truly a beautiful wedding.”

The couple announced the exciting news of their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.

In the spread, Paltrow, who first met Falchuk during a guest appearance on Glee in 2010, called her then-fiancé the “man I was meant to be with.”