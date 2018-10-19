Rob Lowe Reveals Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Wedding Was 'Beautiful, Family Oriented'

Noel Vasquez/Getty
Ale Russian
October 19, 2018 04:16 PM

Rob Lowe was one of 75 lucky guests invited to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk‘s wedding late last month, and now he’s dishing all about it.

“My wife and I have known Gwyneth since she was 17 years old, Blythe and her dad,” Lowe, 54, told Extra. “It’s sort of really family. It was just a beautiful, family oriented, immaculate, loving, fun. I love weddings, I love weddings, and you gotta figure Gwyneth knows how to do something like that.”

Falchuk, 47, and Paltrow, 46, tied the knot at her East Hampton estate on Sept. 29. The wedding, which was “intimate and romantic,” brought in many of Paltrow and Falchuk’s A-list friends, including Jerry Seinfeld — who hosted a rehearsal dinner at their estate with his wife — Cameron DiazBenji MaddenSteven Spielberg, and Robert Downey Jr.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Got Wedding Advice from ‘Very Excited’ Cameron Diaz, Says Source

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

“The whole wedding seemed very intimate and romantic,” a source told PEOPLE. “The friends that attended are all people that love them. Throughout the reception, guests laughed and you could tell everyone had a wonderful time. It was truly a beautiful wedding.”

The couple announced the exciting news of their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.

In the spread, Paltrow, who first met Falchuk during a guest appearance on Glee in 2010, called her then-fiancé the “man I was meant to be with.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.