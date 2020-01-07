Rob Lowe Claims His Netflix Christmas Movie Beat The Irishman: 'Take That Martin Scorsese'

Rob Lowe has seemingly just earned bragging rights over one of the biggest directors in Hollywood!

The actor, 55, spoke to reporters at the Television Critics Association while promoting his FOX show 911: Lone Star where he claimed his Netflix Christmas film, Holiday in the Wild, surpassed Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman in terms of viewership.

When asked about filming locations, Lowe said he doesn’t “care where I’m working as long as it’s with people I like, people I like to work with and are telling good stories.”

“I just did a movie for Netflix, it was the number one movie that they have,” Lowe claimed. “It was a stupid Christmas elephant movie. Take that Martin Scorsese. They were like don’t tell anybody.”

Lowe added, “Anyway, I will work wherever the opportunities come from.”

Image zoom Rob Lowe in Holiday in the Wild, Robert De Niro in The Irishman Ilze Kitshoff/Netflix; Netflix

Holiday in the Wild was released on Netflix in early November. It stars Sex and the City‘s Kristin Davis as Kate, a woman who embarks on a solo second honeymoon in Africa after her husband ends their marriage.

There, Kate meets Derek, a pilot played by Lowe, and the two rescue a baby elephant.

In contrast, The Irishman follows Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran as he maintains his ties with a Bufalino crime family and his possible involvement in the killing of Jimmy Hoffa.

Based on the Charles Brandt novel I Heard You Paint Houses, the movie is set in post-World War II America and goes into the world of organized crime.

In December, Netflix revealed the Scorsese-directed film, which has a runtime of three-and-a-half-hours, had been streamed by over 26 million accounts in seven days.

“My friends, I’ve got some news from the big guy at the top: THE IRISHMAN was watched by 26,404,081 accounts globally — within its first 7 days on Netflix,” a twitter account for the streamer revealed.

While Netflix is famous for keeping viewership data closely guarded, the streaming giant has been releasing more and more lenient with sharing its eye-popping numbers.

In October, Netflix, which reportedly has more than 158 million subscribers worldwide, released its viewership data from October 2018 to September 2019 to shareholders, and the report was obtained by The New York Times and Deadline.

By Netflix’s data, a single viewership qualifies as someone having watched at least 70 percent of a movie or episode.

With 80 million views, Bird Box easily took the No. 1 spot for Netflix’s programming. The film, starring Sandra Bullock, was released in December to huge numbers from the start and was one of the first original titles Netflix released data about.

The Irishman and Holiday in the Wild are streaming on Netflix now.