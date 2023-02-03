Rob Gronkowski Says Sally Field Had 'Swagger' on '80 for Brady' Set: She Is 'an Inspiration'

Rob Gronkowski loved every minute of working with Sally Field on 80 for Brady.

While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football star, 33, said Field, 76, had a particular demeanor while on set.

"She walked around with the swagger of a 30-, 40-year-old," Gronkowski says of Field, adding that it was "inspiring to see someone who's been through it all ... still enjoying [life]."

"Sally Field was an inspiration, just how on top of it she still is," he continues. "She can just project and have charisma right on the spot, and you can tell why she's been on top of her game throughout her whole entire life."

80 for Brady, in theaters now, follows Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as NFL fans who venture to Houston for 2017's Super Bowl LI, the year Tom Brady — who retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, his second time overall — led the New England Patriots to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The film's trailer shows them on a mission to get into Super Bowl LI, as they attend a food-eating competition hosted by Guy Fieri, and even dance with Billy Porter to make their way in.

Gronkowski appears as himself, alongside fellow former teammates Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola. Brady, 45, also stars and serves as a producer of the movie, which was directed by Kyle Marvin.

Though Gronkowski worked mostly on 80 for Brady with Fonda, 85, the athlete says of the movie's four leading ladies, "They were just great people. Just so down to earth and so friendly, and just a lot of fun on set and also off the set."

Gronkowski adds that he "wasn't intimidated that much" by the group of iconic actresses. He says, "How they delivered their lines and just how they were acting was just surreal. They were on top of their games."

"I took some pictures with them, sent them to my mom and a couple of my friends' moms, and they were just mind-blown that I was working with them," he continues. "That was pretty cool."

80 for Brady is in theaters now.