Riz Ahmed Protects His Family from an Alien Invasion in Action-Packed Encounter Trailer

Riz Ahmed's latest role is out of this world.

The Academy Award nominee, 38, is on a mission to save his family from an extraterrestrial threat in the first teaser for his new Amazon Prime film Encounter, premiering December 10.

"I want you to count to 600 and I'll be back," Ahmed's character Malik Kahn tells one of his sons, as he heads into a battle zone in the desert with an assault rifle.

A first look at the movie cuts together scenes from an alien invasion as human soldiers mount a response, with memories of the character's happy family, including a wife and mother portrayed by Janina Gavankar (The Morning Show). But Malik's quest to keep their boys safe takes a turn when he finds himself inhabited by an ominous parasite.

"You ever heard of The Three Musketeers? Toughest soldiers there ever was. They could survive everything because they stuck together," he tells his sons in a voiceover. "Now you tell me, if we don't stick together, we can't get through anything? I know we can."

The sci-fi film "follows two young brothers who go on the run with their father, a decorated Marine (Ahmed), who is trying to protect them from an unhuman threat. As the journey takes them in increasingly dangerous and unexpected directions, the boys will need to confront hard truths and leave their childhood behind," according to a plot summary from Deadline.

Ahmed also stars alongside Octavia Spencer (Truth Be Told), Rory Cochrane (Empire Records) and newcomers Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada, in the Michael Pearce-directed film, from a screenplay by Pearce and Joe Barton.

The British actor received his first Oscar nomination this year for Best Actor in Sound of Metal. Playing a drummer who's slowly losing his hearing, Ahmed went to great lengths to get into character, including learning drumming and sign language.

"The first time I started having complete conversations in ASL, I found myself getting much more emotional than I would have done if I just said those same words," Ahmed told PEOPLE in December. "... When you communicate in sign language, you communicate with your whole body and you have to be more facially expressive. You're embodying and connecting physically with what you're communicating."