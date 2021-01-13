Riz Ahmed Reveals He Got Married 'Not Very Long' Ago

The actor, who is originally from England, said he decided to stay in California after filming a movie there because his "wife's family" is from the Bay Area

Riz Ahmed is a married man!

The 38-year-old actor revealed that he tied the knot "not very long" ago during Monday's episode of the Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The subject of his marriage came up when Ahmed, who is originally from England, said he decided to stay in California after completing a film there because his "wife's family" is from the Bay Area.

When host Louis Theroux remarked that he "didn't realize" Ahmed wasn't single and asked how long he had been married, the Emmy winner replied, "Not very long, actually."

"I think this is the first time I've ever mentioned it in an interview, so congratulations on this incredibly exciting scoop," Ahmed joked.

"I mean, I guess I don't really feel it's generally that relevant, so I don't delve into my personal life or my dating history or even family life much," he continued.

Image zoom Riz Ahmed | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

While Ahmed did not share details about his new wife, he did open up about his family — particularly the two relatives who died last year after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Though the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star admitted that he doesn't often share details about his personal life, he said the "the main reason" he wanted to speak out about his family's tragic losses was because "a lot of people weren't taking COVID seriously."

"I felt like talking about it and saying, 'Hey, look, this is a real thing. It's affected me and my family,' " he explained.

During his candid conversation with Theroux, Ahmed also shared that he was unable to attend the funerals due to the ongoing pandemic.

"It makes things worse because you can't process it," he said. "You can't really digest it in person."

RELATED VIDEO: Riz Ahmed Will Do Anything for a Part on These Two TV Shows

Ahmed first spoke about the deaths in a in a British GQ interview in April, sharing with the publication, "I just want to believe their deaths and all the others aren't for nothing."

"We gotta step up to reimagine a better future," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Night Of actor said that he hopes "we come out the other side of this with a bit more humanity."