Star Wars and Night Of Star Riz Ahmed Lost 2 Family Members to Coronavirus

Riz Ahmed is experiencing loss as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) firsthand.

The actor, 37, revealed the sad news in a British GQ interview published Monday that two of his family members have died after contracting the contagious respiratory virus.

"Since we spoke I have lost two family members to Covid," he wrote in an April 23 WhatsApp message to the outlet. "I just want to believe their deaths and all the others aren’t for nothing."

"We gotta step up to reimagine a better future," the Night Of star added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Star Wars actor said that he hopes "we come out the other side of this with a bit more humanity."

Ahmed said that he believes the change needed for a "fairer society" begins with individuals at home.

"I used to think that when people said that change starts with ourselves it was a lazy cop-out, some yuppie yoga mantra," Ahmed mused. "But actually right now the universe is saying, 'Everyone go home and think about what you’ve done. Think about how you’re going to do things differently.'"

"It’s taken me six weeks of fretting and thinking about how I can be productive, how I can help fight the fight, to sit back and think, 'You know what? It starts at home,'" he added.

"We have to, right now, lay the groundwork for a more compassionate society by trying to build a more compassionate inner voice. We have to try to address all the programming in our mind that tells us, 'You are what you produce,' that defines our worth in capitalist terms. We need to really look at that. And if we can learn to sit with ourselves, if we can realise how little we really need to be happy, I think that’s the essential building block for us to scale that to a fairer society."

Ahmed, who has a music career in addition to acting, made the "heartbreaking" decision in March to cancel both his tours in the United States and the United Kingdom for his album The Long Goodbye.

The Emmy winner has instead been hosting online Q&As and livestreams, which he has dubbed The Long Lockdown.

"I’ve never been good at sitting still," Ahmed explained of turning his tour into an online festival of sorts.

"So I guess what I’ve been doing with The Long Lockdown is convening a sense of community and conversation – which is something I do normally in my life anyway. It’s an extension of that," he said. "We have to ask ourselves: to what extent are we clinging on to an old world? And to what extent are we flowing in a new one?"

"For me, clinging to an old world was not an option," he said. "It’s weird not to engage with the reality of our global situation right now, as an artist or as someone who is communicating to a load of different people. You have to say yes to the present moment. You have to make friends with the present moment and flow in it."

