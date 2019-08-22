WATCH: Riverdale's KJ Apa Sings and Romances Britt Robertson in Moving I Still Believe Trailer

KJ Apa‘s latest movie is an emotional tale about the love between a country rocker and his wife as she battles cancer.

The drama comes from the makers of the hit Christian film I Can Only Imagine, based on the story behind the group MercyMe’s song of the same name. Like that film, I Still Believe is a music-based and tells the true story of Camp, who lost his wife, Melissa, to ovarian cancer in 2001.

The tragedy led him on a spiritual journey, which resulted in four emotional albums. He’s since been nominated for a Grammy Award and multiple American Music Awards.

“I want to introduce you guys to someone special tonight. This is my fiancée Melissa,” Apa’s Camp tells the crowd at the beginning of the trailer. “Earlier this year we had some tough news, some really tough news. Can we do something special for the most special person in my life tonight? Can we pray for her? Heal her tonight.”

Apa, 22, previously told PEOPLE he was drawn to the love story between Camp and Melissa (played by Britt Robertson in the film).

“Their love is seriously put to the test in this movie,” he said. “I hope after seeing the love between Jeremy and Melissa the audience can sit there and think, ‘Wow, I hope that I can one day be in love like that.’ I mean that’s what I Still Believe is about: it’s about journeying through your biggest fears and disappointments and coming out still believing. I believe that anyone, everyone can relate to this film because it’s a story about love, loss, and hope.”

Image zoom I Still Believe Michael Kubeiy

For the film, Apa, who says he hails from a “really musical household,” does all of his own singing. As he tells PEOPLE, he was “terrified” about that aspect of making the drama, despite occasionally crooning as Archie in Riverdale.

“I’m super uncomfortable when I sing,” he admits. “I went into the studio in Nashville — I did that first before we shot anything — and I think that really gave me perspective on the film. Having that sound and knowing what all that music is going to sound like before you go in is super important. It’s either going to boost your confidence and boost your morale or it’s going to be like, ‘Oh, man, that didn’t go so well, so what are we going to work with?’ Luckily, it couldn’t have gone better. I think people are going to love it.”

The film also stars Shania Twain and Gary Sinise and was directed by Jon and Andrew Erwin.

Lionsgate’s I Still Believe opens March 20, 2020.