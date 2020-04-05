Image zoom FS1

Rita Wilson is singing again!

On Sunday, the 63-year-old actress and singer performed the National Anthem during NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race, marking Wilson’s first performance since her and husband Tom Hanks were tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Wilson, who wore a red top, scarf, red jacket, and blue jeans, was filmed by 24-year-old son Truman Hanks from their Los Angeles home.

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series was held virtually for drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA, the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. It served as an esports alternative during a time when NASCAR stars are away from the track due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On March 11, Wilson and Hanks, 63, revealed they contracted COVID-19 while the actor was filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic in Australia.

The couple was quarantined in Australia for two weeks until their symptoms subsided and they were allowed to return home to Los Angeles.

The Forrest Gump star shared an update for fans last Saturday — the couple’s first since returning to the United States.

“Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

“Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us,” he added. “Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”

Last Sunday, Wilson celebrated via Instagram several milestones in her life, including the five-year-anniversary of her beating breast cancer and now becoming a novel coronavirus “survivor.”

“This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness,” Wilson began her lengthy post. “I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy.”

“I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time,” she continued. “You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now.”

After reflecting on her Hollywood Walk of Fame honor on the same date in 2019, Wilson celebrated now being coronavirus-free.

“So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor,” she wrote. “Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”

