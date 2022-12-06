Rita Wilson Says 'I Still Have Conversations' with Friends and Family Who've Died

The producer and singer spoke to PEOPLE Monday night about the inspiration behind her new song for the movie A Man Called Otto

By
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 10:24 AM
Los Angeles, CA - December 5, 2022: Rita Wilson, Producer, and Tom Hanks, Producer, attend a Q&A after the Special Screening of Columbia Pictures A MAN CALLED OTTO, at the Academy Museum. Special Screening of Columbia Pictures A MAN CALLED OTTO, The Academy Museum, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 5 Dec 2022
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks. Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Rita Wilson believes in keeping the conversation going long after someone is gone.

In fact, the 66-year-old producer and singer's new song "Till You're Home," for the movie A Man Called Otto, was inspired by the notion.

"Well, it sort of was inspired because when my dad died, Mike Nichols, who was our friend, said, 'the conversation continues,'" she told PEOPLE at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Monday. "And that idea that even though somebody's not in your life anymore, that I still have conversations with my parents, my friends that have passed away."

Wilson's song caps the credits to the movie, which she produced. Her husband Tom Hanks, 66, stars in the film as a widower who is contemplating ending his life, before a friendly neighbor steps in and changes his perspective about family and home.

"David [screenwriter McGee] and I sort of thought about this idea that when someone's out for the day and you can't wait to get until they come home so that you can tell them about your day, that sort of was the inspiration for that," Wilson added about the idea behind the song. "But also that maybe home was a place that was a spiritual home."

Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, who sang the Oscar-nominated "Dos Oruguitas" in Disney's Encanto, performs the song, which captures the nuances of loss from multiple perspectives, Wilson said.

The movie, directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland), is a family affair that also stars the couple's son, Truman Hanks, as well as newcomer Mariana Treviño as the pregnant, nosy neighbor.

Treviño's casting was a no-brainer for the producer and Hanks, who recalled seeing her audition and then immediately knowing audiences would love her.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Rita just came into the room at home and literally said, 'You need to see this,' " Hanks recalled at the screening. "And it was her [audition tape]. We looked at it on Rita's iPad and there was just no denying. And I don't know what the boss said, but she said, 'What do you think?' And I said, 'Well, I think we should just get her.' And that was that."

A Man Called Otto hits select theaters Dec. 25 then everywhere Jan. 13.

Related Articles
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend a photo call for Columbia Pictures "A Man Called Otto" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Hanks Jokes He 'Slept with the Producer' Rita Wilson for Lead Role in 'A Man Called Otto'
Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Have Date Night at Governor’s Awards
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Glamorous Date Night at Governors Awards
Tom Hanks, greets a World War II veteran after a tribute to honor WW II vets that served in the Pacific Theater
Tom Hanks' New Coffee Line Hanx For Our Troops Donates 100% of Profits to Support Veterans
Mariana Treviño and Tom Hanks star in Columbia Pictures A MAN CALLED OTTO. photo by: Niko Tavernise https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203199724400417/f
See Tom Hanks as a Grumpy Widower Who Finds Unlikely Friendships in 'A Man Called Otto' First Look
Masked Singer finale recap
Carnie Wilson Says Wilson Phillips 'Felt Like We Still Won' 'The Masked Singer' Despite Placing Second
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!
Japanese American musician Yoko Ono (left), her husband British musician John Lennon, and American musician Roberta Flack pose together backstage at the 17th Grammy Awards, held at the Uris Theater, New York, New York, March 1, 1975.
Sean Lennon Recalls Growing Up Next Door to 'Aunt' Roberta Flack: 'Coolest Neighbor in the World'
tom hanks, rita wilson
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Enjoy Date Night Together at 'Pinocchio' Premiere
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List!
Ryan Coogler, Chadwick Boseman
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Shares Last Conversation with Chadwick Boseman Before His Death
Encanto
Why 'Encanto' 's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Wasn't Nominated for an Oscar
NO TIME TO DIE, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2021
Next James Bond Won't Be a Young Actor, Producer Says: 'Trying to Visualize It Doesn't Work'
Oscars Couples
Reba McEntire Says Her Oscars Performance Is Going to Be a 'Little Nerve-Racking'
ryan coogler, chadwick boseman
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Reveals Plot for Sequel Before Chadwick Boseman's Death
John Boyega, Daniel Craig
John Boyega Says It Would Be 'Very Surprising to Me' If Next James Bond Actor Is Black
'The Post' film premiere, Arrivals, London, UK - 10 Jan 2018
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Relationship Timeline