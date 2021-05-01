Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks wed in 1988 and share two children together

Rita Wilson Celebrates 33rd Wedding Anniversary with Tom Hanks: 'My BFF, My Lover, My Man'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are celebrating more than three decades of love!

The famous couple had their 33rd wedding anniversary on Friday, and Wilson marked the occasion by posting a sweet Instagram photo with the actor.

"33 years of marriage to my BFF, my lover, my man," the actress and singer captioned the picture, which showed the pair smiling while posing together outdoors. "Love wins. ❤️"

Their celeb friends flooded the comments section, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus writing, "Bravo! Congrats! So fab!"

"Lovebirds! Congrats!" Cindy Crawford wrote in another comment, while Camila McConaughey added, "Congratulations!!! Inspiring in every aspect of the way!"

Hanks and Wilson, both 64, tied the knot on April 30, 1988 and went on to have sons Chet, 30, and Truman, 25, together (Hanks is also dad to son Colin, 43, and daughter Elizabeth Ann, 38, from a previous relationship).

Last year, Wilson opened up about what first caught her eye about Hanks, telling Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show that the Oscar winner's loquacious characteristic was "one of the things, when we met, that we just got along instantly."

"First of all, I love a good storyteller," the singer said. "So anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that. ... I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He's a great storyteller."

The pair famously weathered COVID-19 together at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. In an interview with The Guardian, Wilson discussed her bout with the virus, admitting that contracting it alongside the Forrest Gump star made the health struggle slightly more bearable.

"I think that having the virus at the same time made it that little bit easier," said Wilson. "We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person and no one taking care of you or understanding that the person at home needs a break."