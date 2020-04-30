Rita Wilson Celebrates 32nd Wedding Anniversary to Her 'Love' Tom Hanks: 'Let's Go 32 More'

"Let’s go 32 more and then some," wrote the actress, who tied the knot with Tom Hanks on April 30, 1988

Rita Wilson is head over heels for husband Tom Hanks, now more than ever!

On Thursday, the actress, 63, celebrated her 32nd wedding anniversary on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of the couple smiling together. The two, who tied the knot on April 30, 1988, share sons Chet, 29, and Truman, 24, together (Hanks, 63, is also dad to son Colin, 42, and daughter Elizabeth Ann, 37, from a previous relationship).

"32 years with this guy! @tomhanks Happy Anniversary, my love," Wilson captioned the post. "Let’s go 32 more and then some!"

Earlier this month, Wilson opened up about what first caught her eye about Hanks, telling Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show that the Oscar winner's loquacious characteristic was "one of the things, when we met, that we just got along instantly."

"First of all, I love a good storyteller," she said. "So anybody who could tell a good story, I’m down with that. ... I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He’s a great storyteller."

Back in 2015, Hanks mused on what keeps his relationship with Wilson so sturdy, joking that he "still can’t believe my wife goes out with me."

"If we were in high school and I was just funny, I’d never have the courage to talk to her," he said at the time. “... I wish there was a secret, you know; We just like each other. You start there.”

The Forrest Gump star admitted at the time that "no one should get married before they’re 30," adding that marriage to Wilson consistently proves to be a delight.

"They say it must be hard work — no, it’s not," Hanks said. "Every now and again, you know, you gotta get over some stuff, but life is one damn thing after another and it's actually more pleasant to be able to go home with someone you like to spend time with in order to get with it."