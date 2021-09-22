Blue Fox Entertainment will release Love Is Love Is Love in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, November 12 and on VOD Thursday, December 14

Rita Wilson and Cybill Shepherd Explore Romance and Grief in Love Is Love Is Love Trailer: WATCH

Three stories exploring love, commitment and loyalty are teased in the moving first trailer for Eleanor Coppola's latest film, Love Is Love Is Love.

The award-winning director, and wife to The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, is back after 2016's Diane Lane romantic comedy Paris Can Wait with a star-packed drama about friendships and romances.

The film is split up into three stories with the first, Two for Dinner, centering on a married couple (Joanne Whalley and Chris Messina) exploring new ways to connect as they're in a long distance relationship. The second story, Sailing Lesson, stars Kathy Baker and Marshall Bell as a long-married couple who set out on a sailing trip to reignite their passion. In the final story, Late Lunch, Maya Kazan plays a woman reeling after the death of her mother who gathers her mother's friends (including Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, and Rita Wilson) to remember her.

Love Is Love Is Love was produced by Anahid Nazarian (Tetro, Youth Without Youth), and is an American Zoetrope production. It premiered at the 2020 Deauville Film Festival and was also an official 2020 Tribeca Film Festival selection.