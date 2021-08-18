Rita Ora Shares Candid Photos from Boyfriend Taika Waititi's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Rita Ora helped Taika Waititi ring in his 46th birthday with a star-studded party!

The guests appeared to enjoy sushi and sake for dinner before moving on to a chocolate strawberry birthday cake complete with a photo of Waititi himself. In lieu of birthday candles, Ora opted for one huge glass candle atop the sugary confection.

The cake wasn't the only object to be decorated with Waititi's face. The balloons, menus, and table decorations also appeared to include cutouts of the director's head.

Ora captioned her carousel of photos with a single red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, the couple made their love red carpet official when they stepped out together for the premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles. The couple walked hand-in-hand at the event for the DC film, in which Waititi stars as Ratcatcher.

Ora and Waititi first sparked romance rumors back in April after the "Let You Love Me" singer shared a photo of the pair hugging.

"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..❤️," Ora captioned a carousel of photos, which included the shot with the Oscar-winning director.