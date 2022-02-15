Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's Relationship in Photos
Whether Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are striking fun poses on the red carpet or engaging in playful PDA, the couple always seems to have a good time together. Here's a look back at their relationship in pictures
Red Carpet Debut
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi made their red carpet debut as a couple at the The Suicide Squad premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 2, 2021. This solidified the couple's relationship after sparking dating rumors that April. The duo posed arm-in-arm as they made their way on the red carpet.
Birthday Bash
Ora shared candid photos on Instagram of Waititi's 46th birthday party filled with decorations, sweets, and sushi on Aug. 18, 2021.
The celebration was a star studded event with guests including Ashley Benson, Rami Malek, Jodie Turner-Smith, Charli XCX, Paris Jackson, and Kristen Stewart.
Looking Fierce with Friends
Ora and Waititi had some fun strutting, posing, and vying for the attention of the cameras alongside Jimmy Fallon at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13.
The theme of the event that year was "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" held at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Snapping Photos
The New Zealand filmmaker made sure to capture the best shot of Ora at the 2021 MTV EMA's, snapping pictures of her on the red carpet on Nov. 14.
Birds of a Feather
Fluffy, but fashionable! Ora and Waititi are professionals when it comes to nailing the perfect red carpet photo, but they also don't take themselves too seriously.
The couple posed for a silly snap in the 2021 EMA winner's room, as Waititi crouched down to disguise himself in Ora's feathery dress.
3, 2, 1... Pose!
The couple stopped for a fun photo together while they attended the Walpole British Luxury Awards at The Dorchester on Nov. 15, 2021.
It was a big night for Ora (who rocked a stunning Richard Quinn outfit) as she was honored with the British Artistic Icon Award that night.
Styling in Shades
The couple clearly knows how to work a red carpet, but adding shades seriously served "cool couple" vibes when they strutted at the Being the Ricardos premiere on Dec. 6, 2021.
Umm, Photobomb?
Waititi posted a carousel of silly snaps on his Instagram on Valentine's Day this year – showcasing Ora looking fabulous, while he supported her in photoshoots.
A behind-the-scenes photo shows Waititi pointing a leaf blower at Ora for the wind effect in the snap! He playfully captured the post, "Boyfriends of Instagram."
A Blast from the Past
Ora posted a roundup of photos on Valentine's Day this year, noting that she's known Waititi for four years. She captioned the Instagram, "Us. 4 years ago. To now. thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs..Happy Valentine's Day bestie ❤️."
Glam for the Gram
Who loves a good candid photo more than Ora and Waititi? Ora shared a behind-the-scenes picture of her sitting beside her beau as he appears to be getting primped for camera.