Rita Ora and Boyfriend Taika Waititi Match in Red at Rolling Stones Concert

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were spotted attending a Rolling Stones concert together in Los Angeles, where they were photographed wearing red leather jackets outside the venue

The couple attended a Rolling Stones concert in Los Angeles Thursday, where they were seen wearing matching red leather jackets while standing in line outside of the venue.

Ora, 30, wore a black face mask and a red-and-white jacket as she stood close by her director boyfriend, 46, who paired his red-and-black varsity jacket with a pink patterned beanie and a black face mask.

In one photo snapped while the couple stood outside the show, Waititi sweetly leaned back as Ora appeared to whisper into his ear.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Rita Ora and Taika Waititi | Credit: Getty (2)

Ora and Waititi went public with their relationship earlier this year after they were first linked back in April when the singer posted a photo of her and Waititi embracing. She captioned her post, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..❤️."

Since then, they've made their red carpet debut as a couple at the film premiere of Suicide Squad in early August, where they were photographed holding hands and seemingly confirming their relationship at the event for the DC film, in which Waititi played Ratcatcher.

Later that month, Ora celebrated her boyfriend's birthday with a party full of his famous friends — including Rami Malek, Jodie Turner-Smith and Charli XCX. In a collection of photos posted to Instagram after the celebration, Ora gave a peek at some of the custom decorations from the party featuring Waititi's face, including a specially designed cake, balloons, menu and table decorations.

In September, Waititi and Ora appeared together at the 2021 Met Gala, where Ora posed in a two-piece Prada outfit alongside the Jojo Rabbit star.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Although they've gone public with their relationship, both Ora and Waititi have stayed mostly silent about their love lives aside from the occasional Instagram post.

When asked by Vogue Australia last month about her relationship with Waititi, Ora replied,

"I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that," before adding, "I just think, respectfully, privacy is important."