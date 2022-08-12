Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Got Married in a 'Very Small' Ceremony: Source

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are husband and wife!

Following rumors and reports that the couple had tied the knot, a source confirms to PEOPLE that the Thor: Love and Thunder actor/director, 46, and the singer, 31, got married in a "very small" ceremony. In recent social media snapshots, Waititi was shown wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring.

Reps for the stars have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Last year, Ora and Waititi went public with their relationship after they were first linked back in April 2021 when Ora posted a photo of her and Waititi embracing. She captioned that post, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love."

The pair later made their red carpet debut as a couple at the August 2021 premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles. In September, Waititi and Ora appeared together at the 2021 Met Gala.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Waititi won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his 2019 film Jojo Rabbit, which he also directed and starred in. He's made movies like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows, and he's acted in films like Free Guy, Lightyear and Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

He split from ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after being married for seven years. He and Winstanley share two kids, daughters Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 6.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

British singer/songwriter Ora recently released the single "Finish Line" and has acted in movies like the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. She's among the cast of the upcoming action movie Tin Soldier along with Jamie Foxx, and she lends her voice to the new animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

In September, Ora told Vogue Australia about keeping her love life mostly private. "I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that," she said at the time. "I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. ... I learned a lot in my 20s."