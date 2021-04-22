Rita Moreno's colorful life is explored in a new documentary that delves into the harassment, sexism and racism she faced as one of the few Latin actors in early Hollywood

Rita Moreno Recalls Being 'Treated Like a Sex Object' in Trailer for Documentary About Her Life

Rita Moreno's life in Hollywood seemed glamorous, but she was fighting plenty of hurdles behind the scenes.

The iconic actress's life is explored in the upcoming documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, and the first trailer previews that it wasn't all rainbows for the eventual EGOT winner.

"I was very much treated like a sex object," Moreno, 89, says in the trailer as clips of her in her early acting days play.

Moreno also reveals she was sexually harassed by a fellow actor who she was contracted to go on a date with, and the documentary will further delve into her traumatic relationship with Marlon Brando.

"I think sometimes there are wounds that don't heal well," she says in another clip.

The film will also follow Moreno's life in Puerto Rico and her continued pride in her background and identity.

Rita Moreno Rita Moreno | Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Moreno — real name Rosa Dolores Alverío — was born in Puerto Rico in 1931 and moved to New York City with her mother at five years old. Her passion for singing and dancing picked up quicky around age 10, and soon after she began landing roles on stage and on screen.

By 22, Moreno became more of a household name — but not by getting the roles she wanted. In the documentary, Moreno will discuss her frustration with only being cast in ethnic roles throughout her career.

Several stars also appear to talk about Moreno's impact, including Gloria Estefan, Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Fontana, Morgan Freeman, Mitzi Gaynor, Whoopi Goldberg, Norman Lear, her One Day at a Time costar Justina Machado, Terrence McNally and Karen Olivo.