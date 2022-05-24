Rita Moreno Is 'Tickled' to Play Vin Diesel's Grandma in Fast X: 'This Is Gonna Be Such Fun'
Rita Moreno has joined the Fast & Furious team!
The 90-year-old EGOT winner is set to play the grandmother of Vin Diesel's franchise protagonist Dominic Toretto in the upcoming 10th film, Fast X.
Diesel, 54, shared the news on Instagram Tuesday, posting a selfie-style video of himself with Moreno and longtime costar Michelle Rodriguez.
"It's been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she's here, playing my grandmother, makes my soul smile. I'm so blessed," Diesel said in the video.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.
RELATED: Helen Mirren Says She "Begged" Vin Diesel for Part in Fast & Furious Movies: "I Was Shameless"
And the sentiment is mutual. As Moreno joked to Diesel on camera, "I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me."
"Isn't that nice? And I'm here," she added. "And the answer is, 'Yes, I'll do it.' And no only do it — I'm tickled."
"I'm so thrilled. This is gonna be such fun," Moreno concluded.
Rodriguez, 43, couldn't resist sharing her own excitement over the casting, exclaiming, "Rita Moreno in the house, baby!"
RELATED VIDEO: West Side Story's Ariana DeBose Reveals Rita Moreno Gave Her Advice in Portraying Anita
Fast & Furious' upcoming 10th and 11th movies will wrap up the blockbuster franchise. Along with Diesel and Rodriguez, longtime stars Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Nathalie Emmanuel are expected to return, as will Charlize Theron and Cardi B.
Among those joining the cast for Fast X are Brie Larson and Jason Momoa, the latter of whom has said he is set to play a "very flamboyant bad boy."
Louis Leterrier is in talks to replace Justin Lin as director of Fast X, after the latter announced his departure from the upcoming film last month.
A deal has reportedly not been reached yet, but Leterrier, 48, is Universal Pictures' first choice, according to Entertainment Weekly, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.
Fast X is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 19, 2023.