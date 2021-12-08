Rita Moreno's Life in Photos, from West Side Story to One Day at a Time

Rita Moreno is a Hollywood legend.

The 90-year-old actress, singer, and dancer has an impressive career that spans more than 70 years.

In addition to starring in some of our favorite musicals — including Singin' in the Rain, The King and I, the original 1961 West Side Story film and Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake — Moreno has received multiple accolades.

In fact, she is one of the few stars in Hollywood to have earned the prestigious EGOT (an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony).

In honor of her incredible career, look back at some of her biggest life moments in pictures.