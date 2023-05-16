Rita Moreno Jokes About How She Got Cast in 'Fast X': 'Pays to Sleep with the Right People'

Rita Moreno is feeling cheeky.

On Tuesday, the legendary actress — a pioneer in showbiz for seven decades — joined Hoda Kotb on Today to talk about her latest film, Fast X, and how she landed the role.

"It pays to sleep with the right people," Moreno, 91, deadpanned to Kotb, 58, who erupted with laughter. Gaining composure, the host said she heard the EGOT winner's grandson was "instrumental" in helping her get cast in the blockbuster franchise.

"So he thinks," Moreno shot back. She then proceeded to tell the story of her grandson Justin Fisher, 24, met Vin Diesel at the West Side Story premiere in 2021 and pitched his grandma for the film.

"Vin had already decided he wanted me in it," Moreno said. "But Justin is convinced he got me the gig ... he goes around bragging to everybody."

TODAYshow/Twitter

Moreno was quick to note the "astonishing cast" in the star-studded summer blockbuster, the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

"I'm a text buddy with Chris," Moreno referenced of Chris Bridges, a.k.a rapper Ludacris, who plays tech expert Tej Parker in the film. "I asked him for his number before I left, I found him so intriguing. You know, he's a smart, articulate guy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The film also stars Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Cardi B, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and Jason Momoa.

Diesel shared the news of Moreno's casting on Instagram in May 2022, posting a selfie-style video of himself.

"It's been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she's here, playing my grandmother, makes my soul smile. I'm so blessed," he said.

Rita Moreno and grandson Justin Fisher. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Later in Tuesday's interview, Moreno, who revealed she has already been cast in Fast & Furious 11, shared the beauty of aging and her overall "very mischievous nature."

"I get dirtier and dirtier every year," she quipped.

Fast X zooms into theaters May 19.