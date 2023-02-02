Rita Moreno's Grandson Reveals How Drinks with Vin Diesel Helped Him Land Her a Role in 'Fast X'

"I told him, 'You should work with her. You should have her be your grandma, have her slap you upside the head,' " recalled Moreno's grandson Justin Fisher

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 11:46 AM
Rita Moreno and grandson '80 For Brady' film premiere; Vin Diesel attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Rita Moreno and grandson Justin Fisher; Vin Diesel. Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sounds like Rita Moreno has a very special family member to thank for her upcoming role in Fast X!

The EGOT winner, 91, was accompanied by her grandson Justin Fisher at the premiere of her new film 80 For Brady in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where the two spoke with Entertainment Tonight about Moreno's appearance in the upcoming 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Fisher told the outlet that he "caught up" and "grabbed drinks" with Fast & Furious legacy star and producer Vin Diesel following the 2021 premiere of West Side Story — and the rest is history.

"He's so fond of my grandma," Fisher told ET of Diesel, 55. "I told him, 'You should work with her. You should have her be your grandma, have her slap you upside the head. Have her have a little tone, because you know her: It's all tone.' "

"It was my idea to get her in Fast and Furious 10," Fisher also said, while his grandma later joked that she should give him a cut of her paycheck.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Rita Moreno and grandson attend the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady"
Rita Moreno and grandson Justin Fisher. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Diesel shared the news of Moreno's casting on Instagram in May 2022, posting a selfie-style video of himself with the legendary actress and longtime costar Michelle Rodriguez.

"It's been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she's here, playing my grandmother, makes my soul smile. I'm so blessed," Diesel said in the video.

And the sentiment is mutual. As Moreno joked to Diesel on camera, "I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me."

"Isn't that nice? And I'm here," she added. "And the answer is, 'Yes, I'll do it.' And not only do it — I'm tickled."

"I'm so thrilled. This is gonna be such fun," Moreno concluded.

Meanwhile, Fisher was among the close friends and family at a surprise 91st birthday party for Moreno this past December.

Thrown by her daughter Fernanda Luisa Gordon, the party was also attended by the actress's son-in-law David Fisher and close friends including author Amy Tan and her husband.

And Moreno "was absolutely surprised" at the gathering, Gordon told PEOPLE, as "she thought that she was coming upstairs just to see a new light fixture — she didn't realize that the place would be full of friends."

"She had said to me previously how much she wished she could celebrate her birthday in her new home but she just didn't see how to make it happen, so she was thrilled that I made it happen," Gordon added.

Fast X is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 19, while 80 for Brady is in theaters Friday.

Related Articles
Eddie Murphy won a Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe; Martin Lawrence attends 'Bad Boys For Life' photocall
Eddie Murphy Says 'Martin Is Paying' If His and Martin Lawrence's Kids Wed: 'Don't Try to Switch'
Rupert Grint attends Servant Panel during New York Comic Con at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 03, 2019 in New York City.
Rupert Grint Says Daughter Wednesday Has Her Own Set of Hogwarts Robes: 'Gryffindor, Obviously'
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Harrison Ford Says '1923' Costar Helen Mirren Is 'Still Sexy' at 77: She's 'Remarkable'
Bill Murray, Harold Ramis
'Groundhog Day' Producer Recalls 'Tense Shoot' Due to Conflict Between Bill Murray and Harold Ramis
Sexy At Every Age
Dave Bautista Wonders Why He's Not Offered Rom-Com Roles: 'Am I That Unattractive?'
Alicia Silverstone super bowl ad
Alicia Silverstone Returns as 'Clueless' Character Cher for Rakuten Super Bowl Ad: 'Your Girl Is Back'
TO LESLIE, Andrea Riseborough
Academy Will Not Rescind Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination But Notes 'Tactics That Caused Concern'
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and actress Demi Moore arrive at the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking's 13th Annual Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on May 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was 'F---ing Pissed' at Media Attention on Him from Ex Demi Moore's Memoir
Model Gia Carangi (Photo by Laurie Sagalyn/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Liebowitz/Citadel Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock (5880251f) Angelina Jolie Gia - 1998 Citadel Ent USA Television
Angelina Jolie's 'Gia' Turns 25: Behind the Death of the Italian-American Model Who Inspired Movie
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm 'Bad Boys 4' Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and actress Demi Moore arrive at the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking's 13th Annual Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on May 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashton Kutcher Recalls Feeling Like a 'Wholesale F---ing Failure' After Demi Moore Divorce
Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Keanu Reeves Calls 'John Wick: Chapter 4' His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever: They 'Trained Me Up'
Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Dylan Jagger Lee attend Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson Says 'It's Emotional' to Watch Her Life Story in New Netflix Documentary
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler Details His 'Immediate' Connection with Lisa Marie Presley: 'We Got So Close So Fast'
Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon attend The Martin Katz Jewel Suite Debuts At The New York Palace Hotel on November 13, 2013 in New York City.
Pamela Anderson Says She Found a Crack Pipe in Family Christmas Tree While Married to Rick Salomon