Rita Moreno Jokes She 'Got Turned on' Filming '80 For Brady' in a 'Real' Locker Room: 'My Favorite Scene'

Published on January 20, 2023 01:08 PM

Rita Moreno is happy to talk about sex.

During the EGOT winner's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with 80 For Brady costars Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin Thursday, the group revealed that Field, 76, "doesn't like it" when Moreno discusses sex — leading Moreno, 91, to discuss a scene in the movie in which she "got turned on."

"I simply want to say that my favorite scene in the movie takes place in the locker room where the guys are," Moreno told host Jimmy Kimmel. "You know, [Rob Gronkowski], all these guys."

"I entered the room, and it's a real locker room, and I swear to God, like, in seconds I got turned on," she continued, making Kimmel, 55, and his audience laugh.

"You're saying a room full of naked men excited you for some reason?" Kimmel asked.

"Not only excited me, I kept grabbing myself," she added, this time making her costars laugh too. "I kept saying to myself, 'What is wrong with you? You are 90!' I'm 91 now. ... Then I thought, 'There's nothing wrong with that.' "

80 for Brady poster
Paramount Pictures

Elsewhere during the talk show appearance, Moreno, who told Kimmel she is a football fan, said their other 80 For Brady costar Tom Brady is "a little old" when the late-night host asked whether she "started touching [herself] all over" upon meeting the NFL superstar.

In November, Moreno told PEOPLE she was stoked to work with her three "fine women" costars on the upcoming film due to "their professionalism and their delicious sense of humor and their ability to improvise."

"What I found most interesting of all was how different we all are from each other. Our very first meeting together at rehearsal was pretty funny since we all seemed to feel obliged to talk about our physical replacements," Moreno joked at the time. "Jane won!"

Brady, 45, had nothing but kind words for Moreno, Fonda, Tomlin and Field as he told PEOPLE last fall, "The opportunity to work alongside these four amazingly talented women has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

The new movie, which is based on a true story, follows the four actresses as their characters embark on a trip to see Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl, the year the quarterback (who now plays for Tampa Bay) led the New England Patriots to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady appears in the movie alongside his former Patriots teammates Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman.

80 For Brady is in theaters Feb. 3.

