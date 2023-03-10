Rita Moreno Recalls Feeling 'Absolutely Delirious' Getting 'West Side Story' Role: 'I Wanted It So Badly'

Rita Moreno won an Oscar for her role as Anita in 1961's West Side Story

By Scott Huver
Published on March 10, 2023 04:11 PM
Rita Moreno attends the 38th Annual Artios Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: JC Olivera/Getty

At 91, Hollywood legend Rita Moreno is working as much as she ever has, with prominent roles in films like the recent 80 For Brady and the upcoming Fast X. But there's one part of her career she's relieved she hasn't had to devote time and energy to anymore: auditioning.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet at the 38th annual Artios Awards, where the Casting Society bestowed her with its Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, Moreno admitted she couldn't remember the last time she had to audition — and is glad those days are behind her.

"I would be horrible at it. I get too nervous!" the EGOT winner says. "I am the classic 'God, don't audition her — she will be horrible.' "

It's been that way since the beginning of her seven-decade career, she explains, admitting she was even stunned to be cast as Anita in 1961's West Side Story, the classic film musical that would earn her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

"The shock was really West Side Story; I had no idea," says Moreno, who was 28 when she went after the role. "They screen-tested tons of young women. Anybody with dark hair and dark eyes was auditioned. I really thought I didn't have a chance. So I was absolutely delirious when I got the part, because I wanted it so badly. And look what happened!"

Yvette Nicole Brown, Rita Moreno and Casting Society President, Destiny Lilly attend the 38th Annual Artios Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
JC Olivera/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But the Puerto Rican–born performer, who moved to New York City with her family at age 5, says she has an idea what ultimately earned her the role, despite audition jitters.

"I think I know what it was," she says. "Because when I initially auditioned, I auditioned the scene in the candy store, and that one really got to where I live, because that's where the boys abuse her."

The scene, in which Moreno's Anita is harassed and nearly assaulted by the street gang the Jets, remains one of the film's most harrowing and one of Moreno's finest moments on screen.

"It was one of those scenes that takes you back to the bad old days in your own life," she explains. "I know that was an Oscar scene. I didn't know it then, but now I always call it 'the Oscar scene,' because I know that's what I think got me the Oscar, that scene."

Rita Moreno at the 2023 TIME Women of the Year Gala held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Accepting her career achievement award from the organization of casting directors, Moreno took the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and made note of just how busy she's been as a nonagenarian, particularly in the wake of her critically acclaimed turns in Netflix's remake of One Day and a Time and director Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of West Side Story.

"For the last several years I have been having the time of my life," she told the crowd. "Some have called it a renaissance. I wake up exhausted every morning, not from a lack of a good night's sleep, but in anticipation of all of the things I'll be up to in the new day. I would like to call it 'joyous exhaustion,' to be 91 and so alive."

"I have a premonition that the reason all of these amazing things are happening to me has something to do with a role that I finally surrendered to play after turning it down for many years," she added. "The older I become, the more fully I try to inhabit the part. What's that role? Being myself. I highly recommend it."

Related Articles
Rita Moreno attends TIME's 2nd Annual Women Of The Year Gala
Rita Moreno Says She Feels Most Beautiful Looking into Her Grandsons' Eyes: 'I'm Just So Proud'
West Side Story
'West Side Story' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno's Life in Photos, in Celebration of Her 91st Birthday
ELVIS Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
The Best Movies on HBO Max to Stream Now
Walter Mirisch The 57th Annual ACE Eddie Awards
'Some Like It Hot' and 'West Side Story' Producer Walter Mirisch Dead at 101
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Ariana DeBose on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)
Ariana DeBose Teases She Might Open London Concert with Her Viral BAFTA Rap: 'Who Knows?'
Rita Moreno and grandson '80 For Brady' film premiere; Vin Diesel attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Rita Moreno's Grandson Reveals How Drinks with Vin Diesel Helped Him Land Her a Role in 'Fast X'
Rita Moreno's Daughter Shares Photos from Actress's 'Surprise' Birthday Celebration: 'Happy 91st
Rita Moreno Turns 91 with Surprise Party Thrown By Her Daughter: 'She Was So Touched'
Jennifer Garner and Rita Moreno
Jennifer Garner Shares Photos with 'Beautiful' Rita Moreno: 'The Most Sparkly Star in the Sky'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jennifer Hudson attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Yvette Nicole Brown arrives at The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event at The Orpheum Theatre on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)
Yvette Nicole Brown Tells Jennifer Hudson She Auditioned for Effie in 'Dreamgirls' Before Her
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno Jokes She 'Got Turned on' Filming '80 For Brady' in a 'Real' Locker Room: 'My Favorite Scene'
690751747DK00004_Build_Pres
Rita Moreno Says She Almost Turned Down Role In 'West Side Story' Remake: 'I Don't Do Cameos'
kate hudson, nicole kidman
Kate Hudson Says She 'Totally Got It' When 'Moulin Rouge!' Role Went to Nicole Kidman Instead of Her
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images)
Jane Fonda Jokes About Why She and Her '80 For Brady' Costars Were a 'Problem for the Director'
Jeff Bridges Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards
Jeff Bridges' Life in Photos
Rita Moreno and Martin Luther King Jr.
Rita Moreno Recalls Seeing MLK Jr.'s 1963 'I Have a Dream' Speech with Harry Belafonte: 'I Was There'