Rita Moreno Details Working with the 'World's Tallest Person' Jason Momoa: He's 'So Damn Tall'

Rita Moreno can't believe just how tall Jason Momoa is.

At the TIME Women of the Year Gala on Wednesday, the West Side Story actress, 91, shared her first impressions of the Aquaman star after meeting him on the Fast X set.

"Jason Momoa is the world's tallest person. When I met him while I was there doing the film in England, I was actually talking to his belt," Moreno jokingly told E! News.

"That man is so damn tall, literally. I mean he's like way up here and you're sort of looking at his belt and then go, 'Hey, it's me, Rita,'" she continued.

Momoa, 43, stands more than a foot taller than Moreno.

Jason Momoa in Fast X. Universal Studios

The two star in the the latest Fast & the Furious installment, with Momoa playing a new antagonist, one who wants revenge after feeling wronged by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Momoa previously teased his villain role, telling Entertainment Tonight in March, "It's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't got to do for a while. Now I'm gonna be the bad boy — the very flamboyant bad boy. You know, a little panache."

Meanwhile, Moreno plays Toretto's grandmother in the film, telling E! News, "I'm Vin's grammy."

The big-budget sequel also stars Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris.

Moreno revealed to E! News, "I'm a text buddy of Ludacris and a couple of other people that I think is surprising."

The trailer for the 10th installment in the blockbuster action franchise debuted in February, which features throwback footage of the late Paul Walker, reframing events from 2011's Fast Five for the new film.

In that movie, "Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price."

Fast X is directed by Louis Leterrier (Transporter, The Incredible Hulk). Co-writer Justin Lin was originally set to direct the movie but announced in April that he was stepping down from the job. Lin previously directed five movies in the franchise, including 2021's F9.

Fast X is in theaters May 19.