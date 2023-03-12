Rita Moreno Details Working with the 'World's Tallest Person' Jason Momoa: He's 'So Damn Tall'

"When I met him...I was actually talking to his belt," Moreno jokingly said

By
Published on March 12, 2023 08:41 AM
Rita Moreno attends TIME Women of the Year; Jason Momoa attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Slumberland"
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Rita Moreno can't believe just how tall Jason Momoa is.

At the TIME Women of the Year Gala on Wednesday, the West Side Story actress, 91, shared her first impressions of the Aquaman star after meeting him on the Fast X set.

"Jason Momoa is the world's tallest person. When I met him while I was there doing the film in England, I was actually talking to his belt," Moreno jokingly told E! News.

"That man is so damn tall, literally. I mean he's like way up here and you're sort of looking at his belt and then go, 'Hey, it's me, Rita,'" she continued.

Momoa, 43, stands more than a foot taller than Moreno.

FAST X, Fast & Furious 10
Jason Momoa in Fast X. Universal Studios

The two star in the the latest Fast & the Furious installment, with Momoa playing a new antagonist, one who wants revenge after feeling wronged by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Momoa previously teased his villain role, telling Entertainment Tonight in March, "It's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't got to do for a while. Now I'm gonna be the bad boy — the very flamboyant bad boy. You know, a little panache."

Meanwhile, Moreno plays Toretto's grandmother in the film, telling E! News, "I'm Vin's grammy."

The big-budget sequel also stars Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris.

Moreno revealed to E! News, "I'm a text buddy of Ludacris and a couple of other people that I think is surprising."

The trailer for the 10th installment in the blockbuster action franchise debuted in February, which features throwback footage of the late Paul Walker, reframing events from 2011's Fast Five for the new film.

In that movie, "Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price."

Fast X is directed by Louis Leterrier (Transporter, The Incredible Hulk). Co-writer Justin Lin was originally set to direct the movie but announced in April that he was stepping down from the job. Lin previously directed five movies in the franchise, including 2021's F9.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fast X is in theaters May 19.

Related Articles
FAST X, Fast & Furious 10
'Fast X' Trailer: Vin Diesel Goes Up Against a Vengeful Jason Momoa in 10th 'Fast & Furious'
Michelle Rodriguez , Jason Momoa
Michelle Rodriguez Jokes 'Something Primal' Happens to Her When She Sees Jason Momoa: 'That Guy's Hot'
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Watch All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers: From 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to 'The Flash'
Rita Moreno Is 'Tickled' to Play Vin Diesel's Grandma in Fast X: 'This Is Gonna Be Such Fun'
Rita Moreno Is 'Tickled' to Play Vin Diesel's Grandma in 'Fast X' : 'This Is Gonna Be Such Fun'
Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron
Jason Momoa Is 'Really Excited' to Work with 'Amazing' Charlize Theron on 'Fast and Furious 10'
Vin Diesel, Brie Larson, Jordana Brewster
Vin Diesel Shares Glimpses from 'Fast X' Set with Brie Larson, 'Sister' Jordana Brewster: 'Blessed'
Louis Leterrier, Justin Lin
'Fast and Furious 10' Nears Landing Director Louis Leterrier After Justin Lin's Exit':' Reports
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Director Justin Lin poses for a portrait at the F9 Fest event on the Universal Studios backlot celebrating F9: The Fast Saga (Director's Cut) on September 15, 2021 in Universal City, California. The F9: The Fast Saga (Director's Cut) will be available on Digital Now and releasing on Blu-ray Sept. 21, 2021. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)
Justin Lin Announces He Will No Longer Direct 'Fast and Furious 10' Days Into Production on 'Fast X'
Charlize Theron Shares First Photos from Set of Fast and Furious 10: 'She's Back Baby'
Charlize Theron Shares First Photos from Set of 'Fast and Furious 10', 'Fast X': 'She's Back Baby'
Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London
Jason Momoa Apologizes After Taking Photos Inside the Sistine Chapel: 'I Love Your Culture'
Nancy Juvonen and host Jimmy Fallon attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jimmy Fallon's Wife? All About Film Producer Nancy Juvonen
Meadow Walker
'Fast & Furious' : Meet the Cast Members' Kids
Kerry Washington Tyler Perry
Kerry Washington & Tyler Perry Film in England, Plus Goldie Hawn, Queen Latifah and More
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are All Smiles at 'Snowfall' Premiere, Plus Kristen Stewart and More
Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London
Jason Momoa Teases His 'Fast & Furious 10' Villain Role: A 'Very Flamboyant Bad Boy'
Eric Andre Emily Ratajkowski
Eric Andre & Emily Ratajkowski Cuddle Up at the Knicks Game, Plus Angela Bassett, Lil Nas X and More