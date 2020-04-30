Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor Dead at 67 After Leukemia Battle

"He would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears," Rishi Kapoor's family said

One of Bollywood's biggest stars has died.

Rishi Kapoor, a fixture in Indian cinema who has over 160 credits to his name, died on Thursday morning in Mumbai after a two year-battle with leukemia. He was 67.

A family representative confirmed his death in a statement to CNN, saying that he "passed away peacefully."

"The doctors and medical staff said he kept them entertained to the last," Kapoor's family said of the actor, who had returned to India last September following treatment in New York. "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

"He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over," they added. "In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

Their statement ended by urging those mourning Kapoor's death to respect the global stay-at-home orders amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time," they said. "There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Kapoor was destined for Bollywood fame, born into a prominent family of four generations of entertainers, including his grandfather — who ran a prominent theatre company — and his father Raj Kapoor, a Bollywood actor and director who was dubbed the "showman of Indian cinema"

Rishi first appeared in bit parts as a child actor in two of his father's films (1955's Shree 420 and 1970's Mera Naam Joker) before his first leading role as a heartthrob romantic in the musical love story, Bobby.

That part earned Rishi instant fame and won him best actor at the Filmfare awards (India's equivalent of the Oscars). He would take home that prize two more times, for his leading role in 2010's Do Dooni Chaar and for his supporting work in 2016's Kapoor & Sons.

In 2008, Rishi was also honored with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

Notable works in Rishi's catalog include films like Khel Khel Mein (1975), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Karz (1980), Naseeb Apna Apna (1986), Chandni (1989), Ghar Ki Izzat (1994), Daraar (1996), Tehzeeb (2003), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Agneepath (2012), and Mulk (2018).

He was last seen in Netflix's The Body.

Rishi is survived by wife Neetu Singh and two children, son Ranbir Kapoor — a fellow actor — and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. He's also the uncle of actor and actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-Khan.

Many of the industry's biggest stars honored Rishi on Thursday.

"My heart is so heavy," wrote Priyanka Chopra, captioning a photo of herself and the late actor. "This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir."

The actor's death also comes a day after fellow Bollywood star Irrfan Khan died.

"This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor," wrote Indian politician Rahul Gandhi. "A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief."