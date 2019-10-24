The Force Is Strong! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Presales Beats All Other Star Wars Movies

The Force is with The Rise of Skywalker.

The highly-anticipated final installment in the latest Star Wars trilogy had explosive opening presales after tickets for the film became available on Monday.

The J.J. Abrams-directed film sold more presale tickets than any other Star Wars movie on Fandango, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The Rise of Skywalker is the No. 1 daily ticket-seller on the site even though the film doesn’t open for another two months.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is blasting through all current and upcoming new releases, with massive presales on Fandango,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement. “Film fans are excited to see what’s in store for Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo Ren and the rest of their favorite Star Wars characters in this final chapter of the Skywalker saga, especially with director J.J. Abrams at the helm.”

The film also made broke a record at Atom Tickets, outperforming all other Star Wars films in the first hour on sale. Despite selling more presale tickets than Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker still fell behind Avengers: Endgame on the website when it came to first-day sales.

The latest and final trailer for the film debuted during halftime of Monday night football. The trailer gave fans a final look at Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. The movie marks Fisher’s last movie role, as she died shortly before the film started shooting. She was 60.

“The character of Leia is really, in a way, the heart of this story. We realized we could not possibly tell the end of these nine films without Leia,” Abrams said about Fisher’s iconic character during a panel at the D23 Expo.

“We realized that we had footage from Episode VII, and we could use it in a new way,” Abrams said.

Also starring John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, the movie finishes up the Skywalker saga that George Lucas kicked off with 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters Dec. 20.