Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27

Riley Keough Remembers Brother Benjamin 2 Years After Death: 'I Still Can't Believe You're Not Here'

Riley Keough is remembering her late brother Benjamin Keough two years after his death.

"Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you," The Lodge actress, 33, wrote on Instagram under a photo of herself smiling alongside her younger brother. "It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here."

"You are so loved my Ben Ben," added Riley.

Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. He and Riley are the children of Lisa Marie Presley and grandchildren of Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie, 54, is also mom to 13-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper.

Riley honored Benjamin on Instagram in October for his birthday, writing, "I miss you all day every day my best friend. We spent my 29th birthday just the two of us and it was one of the best days we shared together. I think this photo was the day after but close enough. Happy Birthday wherever you are baby brother."

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last year, Riley told The New York Times about the difficult time she experienced in the months since Benjamin's death. She described it as "a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim."

"The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks," she said.

"It's very complicated for our minds to put that somewhere because it's so outrageous," added Riley. "If I'm going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn't."