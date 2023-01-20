Riley Keough Shares Throwback Family Photo of Mom Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley, who died on Thursday, Jan. 12, was mom to daughters Riley, Harper and Finley, plus son Benjamin, who died in 2020

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 20, 2023 09:50 AM

Riley Keough is mourning mom Lisa Marie Presley.

On Friday, the actress, 33, shared a throwback black-and-white photo on Instagram of herself with Lisa Marie, who was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 12, and died later that night at age 54.

Keogh left a simple message to go along with the photo in her first public statement since her mother, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, died: "❤️."

After Lisa Marie's death, her mother Priscilla Presley (Riley's grandmother) said in a statement to PEOPLE, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

Priscilla continued, "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards ceremony last Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where the film Elvis was nominated. Austin Butler, the actor who played the titular singer, won best actor in a drama.

The Sunday before that, Lisa Marie was side by side with Riley at an event celebrating Elvis's birthday with the film's cast at the Formosa Café in West Hollywood. The venue's owner Bobby Green told PEOPLE of Lisa Marie and Riley that night, "They were really adorable together. They were side by side the entire night. And of course, I think they had things to do that night. They had to sit in the Elvis booth together, and they had to get pictures, but they seemed to really genuinely enjoy it.... They seemed very happy."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: (L-R) Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Harper, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley on June 21, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Riley stars in the upcoming fictional Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six about a rock band. In an interview with PEOPLE last month, the star said her character reminded her of her mom.

"My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," Keough said at the time, calling Lisa Marie a "very strong, smart woman." She added, "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley arrive at ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lisa Marie was also mom to 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley, plus son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020.

In July, Riley paid tribute to her late brother, writing on Instagram, "Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you. It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben."

