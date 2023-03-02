Riley Keough Knew She'd Marry Her Husband on Their Second Date: 'We Didn't Even Say I Love You Yet'

The actress and husband Ben Smith-Petersen have been married since February 2015 and share a daughter together

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on March 2, 2023 08:10 AM

Riley Keough knew early on that she and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, were a perfect match.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday, the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 33, opened up to host Stephen Colbert about a premonition she had that she would get the starring role on the Amazon Prime Video Series, as well as another that occurred during the beginning of her relationship with Smith-Petersen, 31.

"I don't see the future, but I know certain things are going to happen," Keough said. "Like when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date and I thought, 'I'm going to marry him and have kids with him.' "

She added: "I just knew. We didn't even say 'I love you' yet."

When Colbert, 58, asked Keough at what point she told Smith-Petersen about her deep love for him, the actress responded, "It certainly wasn't at that point. I thought, 'If I tell him now, he will leave me here in Australia at the gas station.' "

Riley Keough (L) and Ben Smith-Petersen attend amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala presented by WORLDVIEW, BOLD FILMS, and BVLGARI at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2014 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen in 2014. Dave M. Benett/amfAR14/WireImage

Keough — who is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough — met Smith-Petersen while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012. The two were briefly introduced on set, but they didn't start dating until a year later while doing re-shoots in Australia.

Keough's romance with the Australian stuntman moved quickly, and the two announced their engagement in 2014. Less than a year later, the couple tied the knot in February 2015.

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen 'Daisy Jones & The Six' film premiere
Riley Keough. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, Smith-Petersen spoke on behalf of his wife at Presley's memorial service. While reading Keough's words, he revealed that the couple had welcomed a baby girl.

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Smith-Petersen said.

Keough revealed at the Daisy Jones & the Six premiere last month that Smith-Petersen will make a cameo in the show's second episode.

"I don't want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene," Keough told Entertainment Tonight. "They were like, 'Do you want Ben to do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's hilarious.'"

As the granddaughter of music legend Elvis Presley, playing a singer after coming from a family with a musical legacy herself was "amazing," Keough told PEOPLE at the premiere.

"I mean, it was amazing because I'm passionate about music, and we had rehearsed for a year and a half," she detailed.

"So by the time we got to the stage, it was very exciting and we were all just like thrilled to be able to test out the thing we'd been practicing for so long, and it was wonderful," Keough added.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights (at 11:35 p.m.) on CBS.

