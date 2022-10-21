Riley Keough Marks Late Brother Benjamin's 30th Birthday

Riley Keough is remembering her late brother Benjamin on his birthday.

On Friday, the Zola actress, 33, shared a photo of herself and her younger brother wearing matching striped blue outfits as kids to mark what would have been his 30th birthday.

"You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel," Keough wrote of her brother, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. "This world is strange without you ❤️"

Benjamin and Riley are the children of Lisa Marie Presley and grandchildren of Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie, 54, is also mom to 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper.

In July, Riley shared a tribute to Benjamin on the second anniversary of his death. She wrote in an Instagram post that "not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you."

"It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here," the actress wrote under a photo of herself smiling alongside her younger brother. "You are so loved my Ben Ben."

Last year, Riley told The New York Times about the difficult time she experienced in the months after Benjamin's death. She described it as "a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim."

"The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks," she said at the time.

"It's very complicated for our minds to put that somewhere because it's so outrageous," added Riley. "If I'm going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn't."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.