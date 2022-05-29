"It's my birthday in Greece and I won the Camera d'Or," Riley Keough wrote as she celebrated her birthday weekend after her and co-director Gina Gammell's film War Pony debuted at Cannes

Riley Keough Marks 33rd Birthday After Her Directorial Debut Wins at Cannes: 'What the Heck'

Riley Keough has a lot to celebrate this weekend.

The Golden Globe nominee marked her 33rd birthday a day early on Saturday, posing for a mirror selfie in an orange two-piece bikini and some pearl-studded gold hoop earrings.

"It's my birthday in Greece and I won the Camera d'Or… 🤷‍♀️what the heck. God bless," Keough wrote in the Instagram caption.

Her famous friends celebrated with her in the comments section. "Birthday Beauty! Sending you 💗☀️🌸," Reese Witherspoon wrote. "QUEEN S—T ❤️🙌❤️," Olivia Wilde commented. "Happy birthday 🥳🥳," wrote Sara Sampaio. "Happy birthday sweet girl ❤️," Alanna Masterson replied.

Keough's birthday post comes after she won the coveted Caméra d'Or alongside co-director Gina Gammell for War Pony at Saturday's closing ceremony for the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The award goes to the festival's best feature directorial debut.

War Pony stars first-time actor Jojo Bapteise Whiting as Bill, a young Oglala-Lakota native navigating life on the reservation while striving for his next hustle. Although Whiting couldn't be in attendance at Cannes, his mother Tonya Masten attended with a framed photo of her son.

"I'm very overwhelmed. I haven't really taken it all in yet," Keough told PEOPLE after her film's premiere earned a six-minute ovation. "It's been wonderful ... we're just excited."

The film debuted at Cannes alongside Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, a visually-striking biopic about the titular King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, who happens to be Keough's late grandfather.

Keough previously caught an early look at the film with mom Lisa Marie Presley and grandmother Priscilla Presley. She said it "was a real honor to know Baz was doing this movie" as she opened up about her reaction to the film at the Variety Women in Motion panel during Cannes.