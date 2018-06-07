Anne Hathaway Felt Insecure About Her Body — Until Rihanna Said: ‘You Got an A— Like Me’

Anne Hathaway was feeling the love on the set of Ocean’s 8.

The actress stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday where she opened up about returning to acting on Ocean’s 8 for the first time since welcoming her son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman in 2016. The Oscar winner admitted that she’s “come to terms with the pressure” actresses feel to stay a certain size, but she still felt a little self-conscious when it came to filming the all-female heist movie.

“I don’t beat myself up about any of that stuff anymore, but after I had my son, the weight was really slow to come off and so I was a different size than I normally am,” Hathaway explained.

But when she walked on to set along with costars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter, all her insecurities were put to rest thanks to their vocal — and hilarious — encouragement.

Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“I walked on the set, and my weight’s a little up and I’m just aware of it…and I’m in my jeans, and I’ve done my best and I’m gonna love myself no matter what,” she explained. “And Sandy Bullock looks up and goes, ‘You look good mama.’ And then Cate Blanchett’s like, ‘Nice jeans, Hathaway.’ And then Rihanna looks up and goes, ‘Damn girl, you got an ass.’ ”

She continued, “And I of course was freaked out and loved it so much and I go, ‘Really?’ And she goes, ‘You got an ass like me.’ And I can honestly say I’ve never had that experience on a film set before.”

“They were just so beautiful and to be surrounded by that much love and understanding, it was just great,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway plays an actress in the movie that picks up a few years after the earlier Ocean’s franchise and follows Bullock as the younger sister of George Clooney’s character.

Ocean’s 8 is in theaters Friday.