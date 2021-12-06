Ridley Scott took aim at a journalist after the reporter compared The Last Duel to two of the director's previous films

Ridley Scott Says 'F-- You' to Journalist Who Said Last Duel Looks More 'Realistic' Than Robin Hood

Director Ridley Scott didn't hold back on a journalist during an interview promoting his movie The Last Duel.

In a clip from a Russian interview on Thursday, Scott didn't mince his words after a journalist called the film "realistic."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It looks more realistic than Kingdom of Heaven or Robin Hood," the journalist said, mentioning two of his previous films, before Scott replied with, "Sir, f--- you. F--- you."

"Thank you very much. F--- you. Go f--- yourself, sir. Go on," Scott said.

The Last Duel stars Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck. The movie follows two knights who battle each other to death after one is accused of assaulting the other's wife.

The film debuted in theaters in October and has made $29 million worldwide. It's earned an 81% audience score and 85% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

Scott, who also directed the recently released House of Gucci, recently expressed his disappointment in The Last Duel's box office performance on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron.

"I think what it boils down to—what we've got today are the audiences who were brought up on these f---ing cell phones," Scott said. "The millennian, who do not ever want to be taught anything unless you told it on the cell phone… this is a broad stroke, but I think we're dealing with it right now with Facebook. This is a misdirection that has happened where it's given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think."

ben affleck, adam driver, matt damon, jodie comer Jodie Comer in The Last Duel | Credit: walt disney studios

Despite its low performance in movie theaters, Scott said he was proud of the film and had no regrets making it.

"We all thought it was a terrific script. And we made it. You can't win all the time," he said. "I've never had one regret on any movie I've ever made. Nothing. I learned very early on to be your own critic. The only thing you should really have an opinion on is what you just did. Walk away. Make sure you're happy. And don't look back. That's me."

Scott recently faced criticisms on House of Gucci, which stars Lady Gaga and reunites him with Driver.

The director defended the film — which dramatizes the murder of Gucci CEO Maurizio Gucci at the order of his ex-wife Patrizia — against Aldo's granddaughter Patrizia Gucci, who criticized Al Pacino's casting and the film itself back in April.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

(Patrizia told the AP that Pacino appeared in on-set photos as "fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly" and not resembling her "very handsome" grandfather "at all.")

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga Speaks in House of Gucci Italian Accent on Colbert to Discuss 'Immersive' Method Acting

In an interview with Total Film published Tuesday, Scott defended the movie and Pacino's performance. He explained that they tried to be "respectful" and "factual," and added that Patrizia's criticism of Pacino's appearance was "alarmingly insulting."

"The people that were writing from the family to us at the onset were alarmingly insulting, saying that Al Pacino did not represent physically Aldo Gucci in any shape or form," Scott told the outlet. "Frankly, how could they be better represented than by Al Pacino? Excuse me! You probably have the best actors in the world, you should be so f------ lucky."