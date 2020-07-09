Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald are asking fans to film all they do on July 25 for their new movie Life in a Day

Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald Want You to Film Your Life For a New Crowd-Sourced Documentary

Directors Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald are seeking fan videos for a new film.

In a YouTube video released on Wednesday, Scott, 82, and Macdonald, 52, combined forces to invite everyday people to participate in the filming of Life in a Day, a historic documentary intended to capture a single day on Earth.

On July 25, those interested in contributing to the film can film and submit their footage at lifeinaday.youtube.

"Everybody and anybody is relevant to this film, no matter what your experience is," Macdonald said in the video.

"You don’t need me to tell you this has been an extraordinary year," he continued. "There are so many huge, important things going on in the word, and that might be reflected in the film, but what’s going to be of interest to you might be something more intimate, something more personal. What’s important to you in your specific life."

He added, "We want authenticity, we want reality. Let's make a movie together."

Scott added, "My advice is just do it."

The film will be shown at the Sundance Film Festival and will be available for anyone to see on YouTube.