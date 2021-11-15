Ridley Scott Criticizes 'Boring' Superhero Movies: 'Their Scripts Are Not Any F------ Good'

Ridley Scott, who directed two films released this year, The Last Duel and House of Gucci, said superhero movies lately are "mostly saved by special effects" but are "becoming boring"

Ridley Scott is sharing how he really feels about superhero movies.

The Oscar-nominated director, 83, who has two movies out this year — The Last Duel, out now, and House of Gucci, out Nov. 24 — recently got candid about why he thinks most modern blockbuster superhero films are subpar.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Almost always, the best films are driven by the characters, and we'll come to superheroes after this if you want, because I'll crush it. I'll f------ crush it. They're f------ boring as s---," he told Deadline. "Their scripts are not any f------ good."

Scott said he thinks he has "done three great scripted superhero movies," listing 1979's Alien, 1982's Blade Runner and 2000's Gladiator.

"They're superhero movies," he argued, "so why don't the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, c'mon. They're mostly saved by special effects, and that's becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you've got the money."

Scott isn't the first acclaimed director to slam modern-day superhero flicks.

Martin Scorsese said in an October 2019 interview with Empire that superhero movies are "not cinema" and also compared them to theme park rides. Scorsese, 78, further explained in an opinion piece for The New York Times a month later that he grew up in a different time when franchises didn't dominate movie theaters and filmmakers took more risks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Director James Gunn, known for his Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad movies, said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this year that "it just seems awful cynical that [Scorsese] would keep coming out against Marvel and then that's the only thing that would get him press for his movie."

"So then he just kept coming out against Marvel so that he could get press for his movie," he argued at the time. "He's creating his movie in the shadow of the Marvel films, and so he uses that to get attention for something he wasn't getting as much attention as he wanted for it."