Former Golden Globes Host Ricky Gervais Trolls 2021 Oscars Ceremony: 'Was It Something I Said?'

Ricky Gervais is here to remind fans just how wild an awards show can get with a host like him.

The 59-year-old actor and comedian trolled the 2021 Academy Awards, which was without a host for a third-straight year, hours before Sunday night's telecast by tweeting out the full video of his provocative monologue from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

"It's The Oscars tonight! I wasn't invited. Was it something I said?" Gervais said in the tweet, which has racked up over 354,000 likes and 53,000 retweets as of Monday afternoon.

The 8-minute long monologue featured a plethora of insults dished by Gervais regarding Hollywood's biggest stars and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Some of his most iconic jabs were directed at Leonardo DiCaprio for dating younger women, the poorly-received Cats film, the lack of female director nominations and Felicity Huffman for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Gervais — who won a Golden Globe in 2004 for his performance in The Office's original U.K. series — hosted the show in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, and 2020. He currently holds the record for the performer who has hosted the Globes the most.

Ahead of the 2020 telecast, Gervais claimed it would be his final time hosting the show.

"Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse. But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening," Gervais said in a press release at the time.

Sunday's Oscars awarded Nomadland with the most wins of the night with three: one for Best Picture, one for Best Director (Chloé Zhao) and one for Best Actress (Frances McDormand).