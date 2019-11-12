Ricky Gervais Is Returning to Host the 2019 Golden Globes for a Fifth — and Final — Time

Image zoom Ricky Gervais hosting the Golden Globes in 2016 Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty

Fifth time’s the charm!

The Golden Globes have tapped Ricky Gervais to host the upcoming 77th annual awards ceremony. Set for Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC, the show will mark the comedian’s fifth time filling the position — and, as he says, his final.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Gervais, 58, said in a press release.

News of Gervais’ casting comes after more awards shows have opted to forgo an emcee altogether, starting with the Academy Awards in February. When controversy caused the previously announced host Kevin Hart to step down, the Oscars proceeded with a host-less program.

In September, the Emmys followed suit and held the 2019 show without a host.

“In a world where many award shows are opting to go the no-host route, the Golden Globes are going all in,” Mike Mahan, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, said in a press release. “It’s going to be a great night.”

Touted as Hollywood’s party of the year, the Globes honor film and TV achievements across 25 categories in a three-hour live telecast from Beverly Hills. The most recent ceremony was co-hosted by actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Gervais — who won a Golden Globe in 2004 for his performance in The Office‘s original U.K. series — previously hosted the show in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016. He will now hold the record for the performer who has hosted the Globes the most.

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much-anticipated,” Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a press release. “It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

In 2017, Gervais told PEOPLE he wanted to host the Globes again because of the opportunity for joke material.

“At the moment, there’s something in the news every day that makes me go, ‘I wish I was doing the Globes tonight,’” he said at the time. “It would be too easy. Oh my God, how easy would it be? Bullseye.”

Gervais also shared how not everyone in attendance at previous shows was a fan of his biting humor — and that he has no regrets.

“By the end of my run, people were getting it,” he said. “The first time, they said, ‘Why is he saying these awful things to these lovely rich people?’ I’m calling them scum. Now everyone knows I was right.”