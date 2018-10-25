Ricki Lake Reveals She Lost Her Virginity on the Set of Cry-Baby: 'Not to Johnny Depp'

Ricki Lake is spilling the details of how she lost her virginity.

The 50-year-old actress opened up about the momentous occasion while talking to Andy Cohen on Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The host, 50, asked Lake, “Did you lose your virginity on Hairspray or Cry-Baby?”

She replied, “Cry-Baby,” although she added, “Not to Johnny Depp.”

The actress starred in the 1990 film opposite of Depp, 55. The film focused on prim schoolgirl, Alison (Amy Locane) who begins dating a motorcycle-riding bad boy, Cry-Baby (Depp), against her family’s wishes.

Lake told Cohen she lost her virginity to “another actor, a really handsome actor.”

“He was very kind to me, and I was very large,” she said. “I was very happy to get it over with because I was almost 21. He was really sweet. My first time was really a good one.”

The cast of Cry-Baby from left to right: Kim McGuire, Darren E. Burrows, Traci Lords, Johnny Depp and Ricki Lake Henny Garfunkel/Imagine/Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

During the show, Lake also admitted to having a threesome “within the last 10 years” while playing Ricki Lake or Fake?

A shocked Juliette Lewis, who had to guess if the assumptions were correct, told Lake, “I feel like it’s so true.”

“It’s true,” Lake confirmed.

Lake starred as Pepper Walker in Cry-Baby. In the film, Pepper is a mother of two children while in high school and is expecting her third child as she attempts to help her brother, Cry-Baby (also known as Wade Walker), reunite with his love interest, Alison.