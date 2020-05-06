Rick Moranis Returns to Spotlight in Disney+'s Prop Culture to Reflect on Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

The rare appearance by the actor comes as he is set to appear in a reboot of the franchise titled Shrunk

Rick Moranis is back — and he's reflecting on one of his most iconic family movies.

On Friday, Disney+ debuted its new docuseries Prop Culture, which unearths and breaks down some of the studio's most famous props and set design. For episode five, host Dan Lanigan learns more about 1989's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, interviewing the family movie's star, Moranis, 67, who is returning from a decades-long hiatus.

Lanigan interviewed Moranis at a miniatures museum in New York City, asking the actor about playing the quirky scientist Wayne Szalinski in the film series, which also included Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992) and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997).

Moranis — who is set to appear in an upcoming reboot of the franchise titled Shrunk — imagined what the original film would have looked like if it were made with modern movie-making technology.

"If that were made today, it would be made very differently, probably just with green screen and computer-generated stuff," he said during the rare appearance.

The Ghostbusters actor attributed the movie's charm to director Joe Johnston, who is also returning to helm the upcoming reboot, which will also star Josh Gad.

"He had the vision of this in his head," said Moranis. "And on that movie, I was really an actor. I think I drove him crazy a couple of times trying to get more comedy into it because I was always looking for how to disrupt and get some more jokes in, and poor Joe just wanted to make his movie."

Moranis decided to take a step back from Hollywood after his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky, died in February 1991 of breast cancer. He slowly left the public eye in order to focus on being a single father to their two kids Rachel and Mitchell, but he’s never completely retired from the business, he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.

“I took a break, which turned into a longer break,” he told THR at the time. “But I’m interested in anything that I would find interesting. I still get the occasional query about a film or television role and as soon as one comes along that piques my interest.”

He added: “I was working with really interesting people, wonderful people. I went from that to being at home with a couple of little kids, which is a very different lifestyle. But it was important to me. I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever. My life is wonderful.